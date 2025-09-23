The key numbers from Bears win showing real Caleb Williams progress
Caleb Williams rang up a ton of impressive numbers in the Bears' 31-14 win Sunday but one set of numbers in particular stood out for long-term importance.
It seems to be a sign part of the education he's receiving from coach Ben Johnson, QB coach J.T. Barrett, passing coordinator Press Taylor and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is making a real impact.
Pro Football Focus tracked Williams at 6-for-7 or 134 yards and two touchdowns when he was blitzed. That came equates to a perfect 158.3 passer rating.
The lessons learned about using his eyes better seem to be working, although the intention is to benefit his game overall and not necessarily only against the blitz. It's not the only thing he did better that helped him beat the blitz, either.
"I talked to Caleb directly and yeah, that is something that we've talked about is how do we use our eyes," Johnson said. "We were focused solely on how we attack that particular defense.
"That’s all we really were worried about. He's doing a much better job getting us in and out of the huddle. I said that last night, I thought we weren't as pressed on the shot clock at maybe what we'd been the first two games. We still have some room for improvement in terms of our alignments and all being on the same page. I think there were a few plays we'd want back as an entire unit that we didn't quite get off as clean as we wanted to from a procedure standpoint. But, I do see growth there."
Williams' ability to get them out of the huddle and to the line of scrimmage faster made it possible to look over the defense. Obviously, if he can see what they're doing, he'll be ready to beat a blitz.
"Then in terms of the execution he's getting a lot better, a lot more comfortable with his footwork," Johnson said.
The footwork, always the footwork. It's been another main talking point for him at practices.
"It's repetitions, not just for the concepts that we've been doing from the springtime to training camp, but also, we're putting in new ones each week," Johnson said. "He's got a good system in place right now that he's adhering to and it's showing up on game day to where we're starting to reap some of the rewards from that."
Williams had shown last year he had the potential to beat blitzes when he had a passer rating of 96.69 for two games (50 of 78, 531 yards, 3 TDs) against Minnesota.
He could get another opportunity to sharpen that skill this week as Pro Football Reference/Stathead charts the Raiders as blitzing 20.4% of the time, which ranks 11th. Blitz or not, Williams figures to be under more pressure with Maxx Crosby on the other side of the ball.
