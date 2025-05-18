The linebacker questions Chicago Bears could answer at OTAs
When the Bears defense takes the field at OTAs, key questions about their plans for 2025 may only become partially apparent.
Just like with changes they've made on the defensive line, any repositioning might be situational only.
Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen could move players to other positions to take advantage of particular skill sets even at linebacker, where normally the big questions are drop and cover or come downhill and knock the snot out of someone.
The Bears extended linebacker T.J. Edwards through 2027, so there's little doubt he's in their plans for the future.
Exactly how that looks is one of the key issues.
Here are the main questions about the Bears linebacker positions heading into the start of Bears on-field practice.
1. Weak or Middle
When Allen took over as coordinator, nothing was specified about which linebacker would be in the middle and which one on the weakside. They both were being taught the concepts to play either spot. The same sort of debate happened prior to the first practices in Matt Eberflus' defense. It would seem Edwards is better suited to weakside, where he has played, and Edmunds the middle because of his length and speed. But perhaps Allen sees other uses for linebackers in his scheme.
"I've played Mike (middle) most of my career and then got here and played a little bit of Will–played a lot of Will–and got to understand that. I understand the areas I need to be better at, understand the things I do well. I'm pretty comfortable in both. I think (LB) Tremaine (Edmunds) and the rest of the linebackers feel the same way. For us, we're just trying to learn in general whole concepts of the defense. And then from there on out, we'll figure out where we'll play.”
There's the possibility both might play either spot.
"He's definitely mentioned that" Edwards said.
OTAs might at least show where which one plays most of their downs. Or maybe they'll alternate there, too.
2. Sam I Am
After the draft, Ben Johnson suggested a favorite for the strongside or Sam linebacker spot which opened up with Jack Sanborn's departure, even though he called it a "wide-open" battle.
"Obviously Noah Sewell's been in the building, and he's shown a lot of good things over the last few weeks," Johnson said. "We've got a good mix of other guys in that room as well.”
The mix might include Amen Ogbongbemiga, who hasn't been a starter but has more experience than the other competitors.
3. Rookie Speed
Do they use fourth-round rookie Ruben Hyppolite II at Sam, as well, or is the goal just to get him broken in at middle? He said after the draft he'd start out playing middle but when pressed further about this he said they wanted him to learn all the positions. That doesn't mean he'll start out playing all of them. His first answer sounds more likely, but no one will know until OTAs.
4. Power Man
Is Power Echols merely a cool name for a linebacker in the NFL or is he a legitimate candidate for the roster? And could the undrafted North Carolina rookie be the same type of undrafted player the Bears had in Sanborn, one who surprised by making the roster and then becoming the starter when they went to a strongside linebacker on the field.
5. Skills Test
Will the OTAs and training camp be a skills test of sorts? Allen might try to find his best blitzer, considering his scheme likes to blitz. While Edmunds is the best coverage linebacker because of his speed, and his interceptions/pass breakups prove it, might they consider someone as a backup there based on speed or is it experience or another quality?
OTAs could provide answers to that and the other questions.
