Racetrack site now has Bears' emphasis and QBs will like the plan
Bears quarterbacks should be happy.
According to the Chicago Tribune, the organization has shifted the focus now to Arlington Heights for a new stadium. Again.
Check back in a few months because it's been this way before, but then the focus seems invariably to move back to the lakefront. The re-emphasis on the Arlington race track site has been unofficial for a few months but now official.
The Tribune's Robert McCoppin, Jeremy Gorner and Dan Petrella on Friday reported the team's official change in emphasis.
"Over the last few months, we have made significant progress with the leaders in Arlington Heights, and look forward to continuing to work with state and local leaders on making a transformative economic development project for the region a reality,” the team said in a statement to the Tribune.
The team web page about the lakefront site has been pulled down.
The reason this should please Bears quarterbacks is fairly simple. It's an indoor stadium plan and not on the lakefront.
This is the only site that has made sense all along as the Bears own the property. The city has never come up with a workable plan to pay for the infrastructure or part of the facility that it was going to own on the lakefront, so the old horse track site it is.
At least it seems that way. The Tribune story suggests the old bugaboo about the state not wanting to give funds to help the megaproject is still an issue, like it was when they were considering the lakefront. And there is skepticism reported in the Tribune story about a project getting approved in this legislative session.
If they ever get around to finalizing the construction, team president Kevin Warren has said it would take three years from the time the shovels go into the ground before they open it.
It's to be an indoor facility with year-round use for other events, and that's why the Bears quarterbacks will enjoy it.
In an interview with David Kaplan on his ReKap podcast, Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent said what the Bears quarterbacks really think of playing in the "Bear weather" along the lakefront.
"Oh my gosh, man, we should've been indoors about 25 years ago," Bagent told Kaplan. "Goodness gracious. No 4,000-yard passer my ass. You all go stand outside. You all go stand out there. My goodness.
"The chilly is fine. Chilly is fine, but that wind has got a mind of its own."
