The Surprising Bears Pass Blocker Who Led the Way Against Rams
While Matt Pryor has impressed the Bears coaches throughout the season in his relief appearances on the offensive line, it might surprise some Bears fans who Pro Fotball Focus says the most effective pass blocker was during the win over the Rams.
It was none other than Nate Davis, often criticized this season and beset with a groin injury that seems to never go away.
Davis didn't play the full game. He was replaced as starter by Pryor at right guard for the game but wound up playing when Pryor moved over to left guard after Teven Jenkins suffered bruised ribs.
Coach Matt Eberflus describe Pryor's 6-foot-7, 332-pound size as a key to why they liked him starting over Davis.
"Yeah, we just liked the performance last week (against the Colts), in terms of the size, being firm in the pocket there and being able to move some people," Eberflus said. "I thought that was good, and we think that’s a good option for us."
However, in the game against the Rams for 49 snaps and 27 pass blocking attempts, PFF gave Davis an 80.5 mark. Darnell Wright was second best as a pass blocker at 73.7 and the only other offensive lineman to be over 60.0.
Davis didn't exactly shine as a run blocker as he had the worst offensive line grade there at 42.0 in a game when the Bears line excelled at blocking the run. Left tackle Braxton Jones actually had a team-high 84.6 grade blocking for 28 runs.
Ah, but what does PFF know? They gave Doug The Mini-Fridge Kramer only a 60.0 grade for his two run blocking grades as a fullback, plays when he paved the way for Roschon Johnson's touchdown and first down.
Overall, the best offensive grade for a lineman went to Jones at 67.2. It was the only Bears overall line grade over 60.
It's possible Davis could be playing for a while. Nothing is known now but Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the bruised ribs suffered by Jenkins would be a day-to-day injury situation.
