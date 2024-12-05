Thomas Brown Weighs in with Positive Impact at First Practice
Thomas Brown already was on a weight-loss program.
So when he says he has dropped from 225 pounds to 203 in about three weeks, it's not entirely because he's suffering weight loss through anxiety over the difficult task at hand.
He's simply been a busy man.
"I'm not really stressed but it’s more…what I realized is if you increase tax to your day, you forget about food," Brown said. "I went a couple days and just really didn’t eat. Didn't really think about it. Wasn’t hungry.
"I was thinking about the next moment, what to say to this player, doing game planning and I look up and I’m almost 30 pounds down. So we’ll keep going, see how long it lasts."
He'd better eat. He's going to need his strength.
There is plenty to do if they're going to end a six-game losing streak against Brock Purdy and the 49ers on Sunday.
Brown got to have a conversation with someone this week very familiar with the 49ers. That would be one of his mentors, Rams coach Sean McVay.
CALEB WILLIAMS SEES NO OBSTACLES TO CAREER FROM COACHING CHANGES
BEARS PLAYERS NOTE THE POSITIVE CHANGES ALREADY UNDER THOMAS BROWN
BEARS AND 49ERS TV, RADIO AND BETTING TRENDS
BEARS ADD FAMILIAR FACE FROM TRAINING CAMP TO PRACTICE SQUAD
"Obviously I think Sean is one of the best in the business," Brown said. "Had an opportunity to talk to him a couple nights ago. Appreciate him reaching out to me.
"I learned a ton from him as far as, not just offensively but the really good stuff about being consistent, owning the room with your own personality—because, again, I'm gonna be myself in every room I walk in. But obviously leaning on the guys around me as far as what's best for our football team."
"I have more of a defensive mentality even as an offensive guy."- Thomas Brown, Bears interim head coach
He can only lean so much. Then decisions will be up to him in the game.
"I have more of a defensive mentality even as an offensive guy," Brown said. "I probably should've kept playing defense instead of playing running back. Might've still played a little bit longer."
The players seem to be absorbing his messages, at least for now.
"Today was a great walk-through, a great practice," Brown said. "The energy was great. I don’t really care about them being perfect. I want them to be excellent. I can nitpick at every single play and tell a guy how he wasn’t perfect.
"And, so, perfection’s not the goal. It’s to excel at your craft, use your talent, combine your skills and play for each other, so when the opportunity presents itself on game day, no matter who we play, we’re going to play with no fear."
That's all well and good, but the future is beckoning, as well. He has the chance here to secure a job with some of the wins they're hoping to get, even as outside noise with made-up suggestions have everyone from 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to Ben Johnson to Brian Flores and Bill Belichick coming to Chicago.
"I kind of have my own thought process of it," Brown said. "I've always had the thought process every job I've had try to excel at a high level. What I realized about this profession is if you are bad at your job, they move on from you. If you’re good at your job, they give you an opportunity to stay around. If you’re great at your job, you get elevated.
"So my thought process was always to be the best I can be, not make it about myself, and let the chips fall where they may."
It's a five-step process, starting Sunday.
Twitter: BearsOnSI