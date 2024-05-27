Unsigned Bears First-Rounders Still Part of League Majority
The month is winding down and the Bears still haven't signed their two first-round draft picks, ninth overall selection Rome Odunze and No. 1 Caleb Williams.
As of Memorial Day, a dozen of the 32 first-round picks have signed but none of the three quarterbacks taken with the first three picks.
In all, three of the first 10 picks have signed including No. 3 Marvin Harrison Jr. with Arizona, No. 6 Malik Nabers with the Giants and tackle JC Latham at No. 7 with the Titans. All of the picks taken from No. 11 through No. 16 have also signed.
It's not unusual for either the first or ninth pick to be unsigned at this point in the offseason, especially the first pick. Odunze and Williams are the only two unsigned Bears picks.
Ninth pick Jalen Carter last year had signed with the Eagles by May 4. Six of the last 10 ninth picks had signed by May 27.
Among No. 1 picks, four of the last 10 have signed by May 27. Only Bryce Young last year (July 22), Trevor Lawrence in 2021 (July 5) and Joe Burrow (July 28) went beyond June unsigned.
The Bears haven't had a first-round holdout since Roquan Smith in 2018 and that one lasted until just before the last preseason game but wasn't about cash. The 2011 collective bargaining agreement established pay slots and made holdouts unusual.
Here's when the last 10 first-picks signed and last 10 No. 9 picks.
Dates First-Round Picks Signed
No. 9 Pick
2023: Jalen Carter, May 4
2022: Charles Cross, June 1
2021: Patrick Surtain II, May 18
2020: C.J. Henderson, July 16
2019: Ed Oliver, May 9
2018: Mike McGlinchey, July 23
2017: John Ross, May 7
2016: Leonard Floyd, May 27
2015: Ereck Flowers, June 18
2014: Anthony Barr, May 20
No. 1 Pick
2023: Bryce Young, July 22
2022: Travon Walker, May 12
2021: Trevor Lawrence, July 5
2020: Joe Burrow, July 28
2019: Kyler Murray, May 9
2018: Baker Mayfield, July 24
2017: Myles Garrett, May 19
2016: Jared Goff, June 9
2015: Jameis Winston, May 1
2014: Jadeveon Clowney, June 6
