Waiting Game Is on for Signing of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze
The stalemate between the Bears and their unsigned first-round draft picks went on into Tuesday as other rookies reported to Halas Hall.
The actual holdup isn’t known, in part because Williams has no agent doing his negotiating. When word of such talks leaks out it’s often through the agent.
In a talk with the Mully & Haugh Show on AM-670 The Score, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Tuesday suggested the holdup with this and talks for the other four first-round unsigned players could be either: A problem with when money is paid out; what could cause teams to void guaranteed money; or how much the team might get back and when should Williams be cut and then sign with another team.
The truth is it could be any or all of those reasons, but if other contract negotiations are any indication it’s the payout aspect of the guaranteed money.
All first-round picks have all the money guaranteed on the first four years of their contract as a result of the 2011 collective bargaining agreement and the rookie wage scale. But this doesn't mean they get the money all at once.
Jonathan Harrison of Vikings On SI wrote timing of the cash payout is a suspected reason for J.J. McCarthy’s contract holdup. He cited a Twitter report by someone named “Pretty Ricky” for his belief.
The Vikings quarterback was the 10th pick overall.
A Twitter report from someone named “Pretty Ricky” might seem a bit like getting inside information from Johnny the shoeshine boy in The Naked Gun’s predecessor, “Police Squad.”
However, let's not be hasty. Harrison wrote how this same source had reported an agreement in advance of Miami’s contract with Odell Beckham, the signing of Tyler Boyd by the Titans just before the former Bengals wide receiver decided to move on, as well as on new deals for Antoine Winfield and Justin Jefferson.ib
If the timing of cash payouts on guaranteed money is an issue with McCarthy, it’s possible the same is true with Williams or any of the other first-round holdouts, including Odunze.
Regardess, the Bears and Williams need to get a deal done so actual football can occur.
“At some point you’ve just got to get them done though,” Florio told the Mully & Haugh Show. “It hurts the vibe. Everybody is feeling positive. Everybody is feeling good. The franchise is turning the corner and, you know, the people in the middle may be trying to take advantage of that and get a little bit more out of the Bears.”
The problem with the Williams situation is there is no one in the middle per se. Williams is representing himself, and the Bears have been through the sort of issues this kind of thing causes as recently as 2022, when they negotiated with Roquan Smith.
To say Williams is representing himself merely means he has someone else negotiating for him. He has called it his team in the past, and The Athletic had reported the team included an advisor in union-certified agent Tony Agnone.
It was never established Agnone is actually doing his negotiating, though. Sportico’s Eric Jackson wrote it’s actually Carl Williams heading up the negotiating team for his son.
For Williams not to be there today under contract isn't the worst thing in the world. Former NFL great Dwight Freeney summed it up well in an appearance on Up and Adams.
"It's not the end of the world," Freeney said.
The Bears do not start practicing until Saturday. Veterans report on Friday for camp.
