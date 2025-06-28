What Bears can gain by waiting or by trading for a running back
Most of the whining about an unaddressed need at running back for the Bears focuses on how they need a better main ball carrier than D'Andre Swift to execute Ben Johnson's offense.
It's too late for that. The market for those as come and gone.
It wouldn't hurt having the experienced depth, however, considering Roschon Johnson has 136 carries in two seasons, Travis Homer 89 in six seasons and no other back has carried the ball in the NFL.
This is why the name of Jamaal Williams comes up so often for the Bears. He can do a little of everything, played in Ben Johnson's offense and even played 103 special teams snaps last season with New Orleans.
Therein lies the rub. Williams went from a 1,000-yard rusher in Detroit to 470 total rushing yards in New Orleans for two seasons. That was 154 carries and the head coach was Dennis Allen, Bears defensive coordinator. He saw first hand how ineffective Williams was in 2023 at 306 yards for 106 carries. He'd know where the skeletons are buried, so to peak. And now Williams is 30.
Usually 30-year-old backs don't help much in special teams and backup running backs must play special teams because someone has to do it and it's not going to be starters.
Once you get past Williams in the free agent market, there just isn't much available beyond 30-year-old Gus Edwards and 29-year-old Jeff Wilson.
Actually, former Jacksonville back D'Ernest Johnson might rank as the best option but also is 29 and has had more than 44 carries in a season only once.
Trades exist
If Ryan Poles wanted to trade with someone for a back, there are plenty of options to pursue but none specifically announced as on the block.
Seattle's Kenneth Walker looks expendable because of the crowded backfield situation but one of the best places to look might actually be D'Ernest Johnson's old team, Jacksonville.
Coach Liam Coen insists they are not trading Travis Etienne but what, then, are they doing drafting Bhayshul Tuten in Round 4 and LeQuint Allen in Round 7 when they also still have Tank Bigsby, last year's backup who ran far more effectively than Etienne?
The thing with the trade market and with teams who have what amounts to overcrowded backfields is it makes little sense to swing a deal now when the excess could be available later as cut victims.
It also makes little sense for teams with a surplus to trade them right now unless they're somehow already convinced their added backs from the draft are going to squeeze others off the roster. They probably need to see more in pads from their new backs to be certain.
Patience is a virtue
Waiting to sign a back after preseason makes total sense from another standpoint.
This year there were 25 running backs drafted, not to mention 30 others signed as undrafted free agents. There haven't been more backs drafted than 25 since 2017 (27) and the last time there were as many as 25 was 2019.
When that many new players come in at a position, out goes the old. Or at least in this case, the unwanted.
The Bears need to be closely watching backfield situations with other teams and it's possible they could come up with that reserve who can fill in as either a backup to D'Andre Swift. Or they'd be a backup behind Roschon Johnson while Kyle Monangai tries to figure out the NFL.
Crowded NFL backfields
Miami: What are they doing with Alexander Mattison on the roster when they also have Jaylen Wright, drafted Ollie Gordon II and have Nate Noel behind De'Von Achane? Someone is going and Mattison seems like a good candidate.
New England: After denying the Bears to draft TreVeyon Henderson, they also have Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson and Trayveon Williams,as well as Lan Larison and Terrell Jennings.
N.Y. Jets: Behind Breece Hall, they have Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis, Kene Nwangwu, undrafted Donovan Edwards and Zach Evans.
Cleveland: Even after letting Nick Chubb leave, they have Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong, Ahmani Marshall and drafted Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.
Houston: Dameon Pierce would seem to be available after they signed Nick Chubb as a backup to Joe Mixon and have potentially explosive draft pick Woody Marks as a change-of-pace back and former 49ers back J.J. Taylor along with two others.
Green Bay: They sure do like former 49ers backs as they have Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks behind Josh Jacobs and MarShawn Lloyd, and two other backs on the roster, as well.
Atlanta: There is much speculation Tyler Allgeier could e dealt but it's based solely on his contract expiring after this year and not a crowded backfield situation.
New Orleans: They signed Cam Akers to a roster that already had Kendre Miller, Devin Neal and Clyde Edwards-Helaire backing up Alvin Kamara.
L.A. Rams: They drafted Jarquez Hunter in Round 4 and already have Blake Corum backing up Kyren Williams.
San Francisco: They're always a place teams raid for running backs. Former Packer Patrick Taylor, Corey Kiner and Israel Abanikanda are ehind the first three 49ers backs, Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo and draft pick James Jordan.
Seattle: The reason Kenneth Walker is thought of as a possible trade piece is they have Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, drafted Damien Martinez and Walker is in the last year of his contract.
