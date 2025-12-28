Bears fans go wild on social media after clinching 2025 NFC North championship
It may have taken a little while longer than Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles had hoped, but his vision of taking the NFC North came to fruition in Week 17 with the Green Bay Packers' embarrassing loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
The loss clinched the NFC North crown for the Bears, and now it's up to Ben Johnson and this new era of Chicago football to never give it back.
Bears fans took to social media to express their excitement about Chicago winning their first division title since 2018.
Here just a small sample of what went down on X:
In Ben Johnson we trust:
Crown em!
It feels so good for the Chicago Bears to be back on top:
Caleb Williams is now the rightful owner of the Iron Throne:
This flashback hits different now:
At worst, the Chicago Bears will be the No. 4 seed in the NFC. At best, they can be as high as the No. 1 seed and earn a first-round bye.
Their path to securing the top spot in the NFC won't be easy, especially in Sunday night's showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, who are also vying for NFC West and overall conference supremacy.
Unfortunately, the Bears will fight for that win without one of their most important players, right tackle Darnell Wright.
Wright is the latest Bear to succumb to the Halas Hall illness that's been going around this week.
"It's this time of year," coach Ben Johnson said. "I doubt we're the only team dealing with [illnesses]. We're washing our hands, we're being very diligent. Guys have masks on. You do what you can. Whoever is available here on gameday, we'll look to win with. If a guy can't go, we'll be ready."
