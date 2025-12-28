Bears fans go wild on social media after clinching 2025 NFC North championship

It may have taken a little while longer than Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles had hoped, but his vision of taking the NFC North came to fruition in Week 17 with the Green Bay Packers' embarrassing loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The loss clinched the NFC North crown for the Bears, and now it's up to Ben Johnson and this new era of Chicago football to never give it back.

Bears fans took to social media to express their excitement about Chicago winning their first division title since 2018.

Here just a small sample of what went down on X:

The Chicago Bears are your NFC North winners



Who the hell would’ve thunk it?!



Give Ben Johnson the COTY pic.twitter.com/scQkyGRtTA — Danny Burke (@dannyburke5) December 28, 2025

2025 NFC NORTH DIVISION CHAMPION CHICAGO BEARS pic.twitter.com/Yew9hsF6bX — Just a Bears Guy (@bearsfan2025) December 28, 2025

In Ben Johnson we trust:

YOUR CHICAGO BEARS ARE THE NFC NORTH CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/SQ3BUT6PV9 — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) December 28, 2025

THE CHICAGO BEARS HAVE WON THE NFC NORTH 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/s6FKrOENgy — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) December 28, 2025

Crown em!

THE CHICAGO BEARS ARE YOUR 2025-2026 NFC NORTH CHAMPIONS.



CALEB WILLIAMS & BEN JOHNSON ARE KINGS OF THE NORTH IN THEIR 1ST SZN TOGETHER.



THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING.



THE CHICAGO BEARS HAVE TAKEN THE NORTH…. & WE AREN’T GIVING IT BACK ANYTIME SOON.



Bend the knee. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/ti4WBT28IX — Barry Mcaulkiner (13-4) (@BarryMcCaulkina) December 28, 2025

Ben Johnson really took the Chicago Bears from worst in the division to winning the NFC North in one year.



Bears fans use to pray for times like this. pic.twitter.com/Y4qF8qDgJA — Bearsszn (@bearszn) December 28, 2025

It feels so good for the Chicago Bears to be back on top:

The Chicago Bears are your 2025 NFC North Champions. pic.twitter.com/vSP9muF9u3 — TheBearsShow (@TheBearsShow) December 28, 2025

Caleb Williams is now the rightful owner of the Iron Throne:

THE CHICAGO BEARS ARE NFC NORTH CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/DysI07Rt1o — Iceman_CW (@Iceman_CW) December 28, 2025

This flashback hits different now:

YOUR CHICAGO BEARS ARE NFC NORTH CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/vbnlEmvetx — x - ctarailfan7003 (@tallindianman) December 28, 2025

The Chicago Bears have finally reclaimed the North. They are the 2025 NFC North Division Champions. pic.twitter.com/JjFmJjJOAx — The Uman (@TheUman23) December 28, 2025

At worst, the Chicago Bears will be the No. 4 seed in the NFC. At best, they can be as high as the No. 1 seed and earn a first-round bye.

Their path to securing the top spot in the NFC won't be easy, especially in Sunday night's showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, who are also vying for NFC West and overall conference supremacy.

Unfortunately, the Bears will fight for that win without one of their most important players, right tackle Darnell Wright.

Wright is the latest Bear to succumb to the Halas Hall illness that's been going around this week.

"It's this time of year," coach Ben Johnson said. "I doubt we're the only team dealing with [illnesses]. We're washing our hands, we're being very diligent. Guys have masks on. You do what you can. Whoever is available here on gameday, we'll look to win with. If a guy can't go, we'll be ready."

