Chicago Bears who need big preseason performances the most
Preseason games normally stimulate yawns because of how little starters play but the Chicago Bears will have specific things to look at this preseason.
The games against Miami, Buffalo and Kansas City won't necessarily tell them a ton about Caleb Williams in Ben Johnson's offense because no one wants to give away a lot about their plans in a meaningless clash. Plus, the idea is to protect certain players until regular season and Williams is one of them.
Johnson can see what he wants to see from his quarterback during joint practices against the Dolphins and Bills because those are controlled situations with less risk of injury.
Instead, preseason is a chance for both GM Ryan Poles and Johnson to see what they need to from several other players to know if they're capable of either starting or being dependable backups. They'll know then if they need to acquire help.
Early training camp practices without pads can't tell the Bears enough about positions where they may still need help. However, teams are allowed to go full contact on the fifth day of practices or later
That means sometime around July 29 they could start to see what they need in order to take action or take none. Then the preseason games can enter into decision making.
"When we come back, it'll be the fundamentals, techniques," Johnson said when offseason work was winding down. "They'll know what that's about; how we want to practice, what's allowed, what's not allowed. I think, really, they're going to take that and run with it, our vets will.
"Then, we'll really just be able to focus on getting good at football plays from there and out, and situations."
When they're worrying about improving football plays in practice, it's too late to worry about someone competing to catch a coach's eye.
Preseason games have to allow them to do this. Here are the players with the most at stake in preseason games.
1. RB Kyle Monangai
If he gives indication he can pass protect and has the quickness to hit the holes effectively behind gap blocking scheme, they might decide they don't need veteran help. Monangai had extensive experience running behind zone scheme, but Johnson's offense in Detroit tended toward an even split between zone and gap blocking.
One thing Monangai did show in OTAs was sufficient hands to be in the passing game. This was a question because he caught only 38 passes in five seasons at Rutgers.
2. RB Ian Wheeler
It will be 11 months since he tore an ACL in the final preseason game against Kansas City. These games will be essential for him to show he has the burst back after rehab, and the power. Wheeler was impressive last year as a runner but really didn't get a really good look. He made 12 runs for a 4.3-yard average (52 yards) and two TD. He caught two passes for 14 yards. Last year Wheeler got on the field for only 30 offensive plays in preseason and missed the Hall of Fame Game. This will be a huge chance for someone who has some NFL experience to show he has enough to take the step toward the 53-man roster.
3. T Braxton Jones
Normally the starting left tackle gets next to nothing out of preseason. For Jones it could mean everything:
4. DE Dominique Robinson
He's better now, say the Bears, and looks the part of defensive end at 275 pounds. At least Ben Johnson liked him at OTAs.
"Even without the pads on, he has done a great job of consistently speed rush up the field or countering back to the inside, he's done a really nice job there," Johnson said. "And then, of course, he has some special teams value that he takes a lot of pride in as well."
Robinson is in the last year of a contract so he needs to make the step up to be someone active on Sundays instead of watching like in 11 games last year.
5. RB Roschon Johnson
While the coaches know Johnson can play offense and special teams, he could show in preseason game that he can actually be trusted with over 100 carries on the year. Johnson had no problem splitting carries almost 50-50 between David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit. If Johnson shows something in preseason games he could wind up being more than a short-yardage guy.
6. WR Tyler Scott
This needs to be the preseason of Scott's life because they've revamped the receiver room and it seems like they've passed him by, but often third year is when a receiver makes a huge step forward.
Maybe it happens for the 2023 fourth-round pick. If not, he may not even have a spot on the roster.
7. DE Austin Booker
In only his second year it's not as big but he needs to show he an be the third pass rusher.
Then they don't sign another edge, which they might do anyway because of all the reps this position requires.
8. T Ozzy Trapilo
If he shows in games he can control edge rushers and their counter moves back inside, he could very well give GM Ryan Poles cause to shop around and trade Jones. Something like that is rare from a second-rounder blocking the blind side, though.
9. C Doug Kramer
Remember their big short-yardage fullback? He also plays center, and even some guard last year. After they drafted Luke Neuman in Round 6, Kramer needs to prove to the new coaches he can be an actual center or be out of a roster spot.
10. DT Zacch Pickens
Hey big guy, sun's gettin' real low.. Time to show something. Grady Jarrett and Shemar Turner are forcing him down the pecking order among interior defensive line defenders. He missed eight games last year and fell into the game day inactive pattern.
This was because Chris Williams came in and pushed him down the ladder. Now two more players have. It's critical for Pickens to show in this preseason's games that he is who Ryan Poles thought he was in the 2023 draft.
