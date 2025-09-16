What Ben Johnson plans to do about Bears' receiver targeting issues
Ben Johnson's use of two-tight end packages and focusing on the slot receivers took a hit in his debut game as Bear coach, and also in Sunday's embarrassing 52-21 loss to Detroit.
He's promising things will change.
Simply, tight end Colston Loveland had only one target on Sunday without a catch, and neither Olamide Zaccheaus (5 targets, 2 catches) nor Luther Burden III (1 catch, 1 target, 5 yards) had much of a role out of the slot. Kmet had just two targets against Detroit.
“I knew that first game, the tight end position wasn't going to be featured as much," Johnson explained Monday. "I was hopeful that this (Lions) game, we would bounce back a little bit more, both with Cole and Colston.
"I think Luther's slowly gaining the trust as we go here. We're trying to get him more packages as we're going."
The solution to how they shake things up is dial it back to training camp.
"The way that we've talked about it as a coaching staff going into this week is we're going to have a lot more competition," Johnson said. "I've alluded to it before, what these guys look like when the ball's not in their hands, that's a big deal for us."
Anyone who remembers his arrival in Chicago will know what he means by this: "No block, no rock."
Johnson seems more perturbed by lack of blocking support or running out routes hard when you’re not a main or secondary target than by anything quarterback Caleb Williams might have done or didn't do in the loss to Detroit.
"There were some plays there yesterday that we weren't quite as pleased with what that looked like on tape," Johnson said. "So, we're going to find out this week at practice who wants to practice hard and who wants to be a little bit more involved with the game plan here going into Sunday.”
As for Williams, it's entirely clear Johnson saw nothing overtly negative in his play a week after he experienced poor throws and or missed seeing open receivers.
“I did see significant growth," Johnson said. "It's not perfect yet. There's still a number of plays where our eyes aren't quite in the right position or we're holding onto the ball just a tick longer than what we're coaching.
"But, I did see tremendous growth in terms of going through the progression. There were a few times where we had to get to number three or number four in the read, and he was trusting his feet and his footwork and was able to get there. So, I did think he got better from Week 1 to Week 2. I'm encouraged by what I saw, and I'm hopeful that we will continue to see another leap here this week.”
As for the others, get ready for a rough week.
"I know we have a group of guys that's going to come in each and every week, going to war for each other," Johnson said. "There's been adversity throughout these first two weeks early on. I guess that's what comes with it. So we will find out what type of team we exactly are really soon.”
