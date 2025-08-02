What Chicago Bears are doing about Caleb Williams' longball issues
Caleb Williams continues to display improvement at Bears practices within the offense, and also during attempts to extend plays.
What the Bears quarterback hasn't really shown to date is a knack for consistently making the defense pay with the deep ball.
Video clips on social media often depict completions on longer passes but have largely been receiver-on-DB one-on-one drills. Those mean virtually nothing in terms of being able to complete long passes within the structure of the attack, beyond trying to establish timing.
Sometimes he has been better in 7-on-7 but, of course, he's not facing a pass rush then.
This all runs opposite of what he showed in college, but Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle says there is no panic over this issue.
"I think a lot of times, it’s a couple things," Doyle said. "It’s the quarterback’s timing, it’s being able to get the ball up and down quicker so the DB can’t recognize what’s going on and kinda see that."
It's not all on the quarterback, Doyle said. The receivers have to more clearly establish they are open for Williams to see it.
"The other thing is, our receivers doing a good job of holding space, allowing the quarterback the real estate to be able to complete that ball using their body to try to stack the defender," Doyle said. "You’re always trying to put your body between the defender’s hips and the ball."
Doyle sees receivers in practice starting to do this more as they understand what's needed, and he believes eventually it's going to pay off for Williams.
Don't look for one breakthrough moment in training camp or preseason for Williams, Doyle maintained. It's going to be a tedious process.
“The next step? I don’t think there’s one big giant step," he said. "I think it’s every single day completing the process. The little details. Mastering our offense. Mastering what we’re going to ask of him.
"There was a shot in the red zone today (Saturday), where it’s a third down. We’re asking him to make a check off of the No. 2 defender. He feels like he’s got to make the check. He feels like that guy backs up and he does a job of getting us back into the original play and completing a ball to Rome for a first down. I think just those little things every day, they’re glimpses of what he’s capable of and what he’s capable of processing.”
The Bears offense is still being installed. They are through nine installations in 12 total. There will be a different approach by coaches with the offense once the Bears have finished the two home preseason games with Miami and Buffalo.
"And so three more and then we kind of take a step back, we re-evaluate everything—'OK, hey, here are things we need to add to that and here are things maybe we don’t see ourselves doing.' " Doyle said. "The timeline would be, by the end of next week we’re through 12 installs. We kinda get through joint practices and figure out, 'OK, this is where we want to head.' "
The Bears have to hope that period when they zero in more with where the offense is headed will solve the longball issue.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI