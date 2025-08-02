Future safety concerns wisely addressed for Bears in full mock
One area of the Bears roster where little concern has been focused throughout the first two weeks of practices has been safety.
So far with only a few sessions involving full contact, Jaquan Brisker has held up despite his concussion history and Kevin Byard's coverage ability looks as solid as ever as his 32nd birthday approaches later this month. Elijah Hicks has also been consistent.
Nonetheless, the Bears lack a single safety under contract for next season.
For that reason, it's refreshing to see an advance mock draft actually focus on a potential Bears problem. Many done before football even begins will stick to the middle of the road or focus on old problems.
Pro Football Network did a full seven-round mock with explanations for the first two days of picks and in it had the Bears selecting 16th overall. That would have them as a team close to playoff range, anyway.
The pick at No. 16 was safety Dillon Thieneman from Oregon.
"There's a strong chance they'll need at least one new starter at safety next offseason," PFN wrote.
There are problems with this pick. Thieneman might not actually be a middle first-rounder.
Dillon Thieneman’s production dipped in 2024, but his transfer to Oregon could help him return to form. "As a freshman at Purdue, he had six interceptions and showed elite range," PFN wrote. "He projects as a rangy, high-upside free safety with playmaker potential."
Thieneman actually had no interception in his second season, 2024, and has broken up nine passes.
The obvious safety pick everyone wants in 2026 is Ohio State's Caleb Downs, but the only way the Bears are getting close to him is by trading up or by having a terrible first season under Ben Johnson. In this mock, the former Alabama player who led the Buckeyes secondary went third overall to New Orleans.
By picking 16th in this mock, the Bears miss out on the top three edge rushers and still need someone at this position unless there is a sudden production spurt from Dominique Robinson and/or Austin Booker.
They also miss out on the elite running back of the draft, Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love. He went 12th to Dallas.
By taking Thieneman, they passed on potential late first-round back Nicholas Singleton of Penn State and two highly respected edges, Oregon's Matayo Uiagalelei and Penn State's Dani Dennis-Sutton. Passing on a Penn State first-round edge is usually not good policy these days.
The Bears do address these other needs in the next few rounds of this mock.
DE Gabe Jacas, Illinois
Round 2, No. 48
Calling this year's free agent Dayo Odeyingbo "inconsistent," they like Jacas as a "...thick, powrful edge rusher who lacks in flash, but he more than makes up for it with his tenacity, hand activity, and instincts rushing the passer." At 6-3, 275 last year, Jacas was already ideal size to fit the Dennis Allen edge rusher mold of bigger players. He had 16 sacks and 22 tackles for loss in three Illini seasons.
RB Makhi Hughes, Oregon
Round 3, No. 80
He has transferred from Tulane and his 2,779 yards and 22 touchdowns should translate well to an offense that uses versatile backs well.
"Now moving to ORegon, he brings zone-gap versatility, impressive physicality, and good lateral quickness to the table," PFN wrote.
G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
Round 4, No. 121
At 6-foot-6, 320, is good lower body strength and quick punch should translate well to the NFL on the interior. The Bears are already seeing evidence Jonah Jackson has problems staying healthy.
He has missed 23 games in four seasons. Getting some insurance won't hurt, and their own third guard, Ryan Bates, has also been prone to injury and is a free agent after this season.
S Jalen Catalon, Missouri
Round 5, No. 145
This is a wise selection showing awareness of the Bears' problem. Doubling up on the position without anyone under contract for next year makes sense. Allen has different demands for safeties than some other defenses do, and he'll want to get his own guys into position.
Catalon is obviously a player with skill but has bounced around. He has been at Arkansas, Texas, UNLV and now Missouri for a seventh college season. He did make five of his 10 college interceptions at UNLV last year.
WR Eugene Wilson III, Florida
Round 6, No. 177
This is a player who could get a big boost up the charts this year after he had 80 catches in two seasons for 804 yards in 2023-24. He already has seven TD catches.
He does project as a slot at 5-10, 194. He's not especially fast for a slot receiver but above average for players taken this late in a draft with a projected 4.43-second time according to NFL Draft Buzz.
DT Bryson Eason, Tennessee
Round 7, No. 209
Defensive tackle could wind up being a bigger need to address than with a seventh round pick because Andrew Billings is a free agent after this year and Grady Jarrett will be 33 years old next year. This 6-3, 315-pounder is another who will likely be headed up the charts. He's in his sixth season of college ball. He has 74 tackles, 17 1/2 tackles for loss and 4 1/2 sacks.
