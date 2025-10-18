What Tanoh Kpassagnon release signifies for young Bears D-linemen
Ironically enough, the Bears chose two days before their game with the New Orleans Saints to release former Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon.
It might carry a message along about what's coming on the defensive line, though.
At one point, the Bears seemed like candidates for an edge rusher in the trade deadline marketplace but now it would appear they're very satisfied with what they saw Monday night and what's ahead.
They have had the ability to add Austin Booker back to the roster from injured reserve since the last game but kept him on hold.
This could be the week to activate him and it only makes sense after Kpassagnon was released.
Booker is a speed edge. Kpassagnon is a stout, bigger edge.
It seems they've found someone to do what they had Kpassagnon doing and that's defensive tackle Shemar Turner. He moved outside, where he played much of the time in college, and produced.
"The whole unit did a great job last week, obviously, with that run game and containing a very dangerous rushing attack," coach Ben Johnson said. "And I think that's really going to be our starting point again this week."
The reason Kpassagnon can begin playing outside even more now might be the return of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
Jarrett was listed questionable, or game-time decision on the injury report after returning from a knee injury to practice Friday on a limited basis.
"Man it felt amazing to be back on the practice field," Jarrett said. "And so I'm excited to continue to get better, work on my craft and do what I gotta do."
It might not be this week when Jarrett returns, but certainly either Sunday or the Baltimore game.
"You know, coach's decision, however we do but at the end of the day, I'm just focused on what I can control and go about it that way," Jarrett said.
When Jarrett is back, the defense seems more likely to lean on young players like Booker and Turner on the outside backing up Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo.
Anticipate Kpassagnon returning to their practice squad because he had a sack, two quarterback hits and five tackles in his 73 plays of backup duty, which was as much or more production than they've had up front from some other players.
None of this looks favorable compared to acquiring a top pass rusher in a trade but that also requires giving something up and possessing the salary cap space to handle the addition. The Bears, though, are 20th in defensive line spending this year and 22nd next year.
They have only $8.1 million in space for this year left and are $12.8 million over the cap for next year, according to Overthecap.com.
They could stand to add someone as only seven sacks in five games says, but some of the high-priced names being tossed around in the lineman trade market, like Trey Hendrickson and Jeffery Simmons, seem a bit beyond their budget for the next two years.
What they really need is for some of the young defensive linemen to step up, and perhaps Turner and Booker are about to be the ones to do this. If they can't within the next few weeks, the trade market beckons.
