Why Caleb Williams' comments on QB book controversy must be heard
While the media clamors for Caleb Williams to comment on the Seth Wickersham book and ESPN story about it, some fans—maybe even many fans—seem to like the idea of blindly turning their face forward to plow ahead.
They blame the media for a perceived unnecessary uproar over the Bears quarterback and his father reportedly looking to avoid coming to Chicago prior to the draft, and also the way he supposedly said he hadn't received assistance looking at game film.
They don't see the need for Williams to speak about the situation.
Dave Kaplan of ESPN AM-1000 put out a poll asking whether fans thought it was a non-story or he should address the issues. When he had 2,184 responses, it was 83.2% saying it's a non-story.
Guess, what? Then it's a non-story that needs to be reported.
Taking this head-in-the-sand approach is like refusing to take your car in to get the oil changed because you're only interested in driving it and not servicing it. Then you get angry later because the engine goes out.
They'll be the first ones to wonder why Williams is leaving after his contract expires to go play in Minnesota or somewhere else. Or Williams dosn't know how to watch film again under Ben Johnson, and then they'd blame the media for not looking into this.
Of course what Williams says about all of the predraft stuff matters, and he needs to talk about the entire situation. It's just that some of it matters a little or a lot more than other parts of it.
The more important aspect is obviously the film-watching situation. The story was vague on this.
It's important to know Williams does know how to watch film, that he believes he'll get this help from Ben Johnson going forward and what exactly he meant when he complained he didn't receive help. Knowing this can help satisfactorily establish he does know now to watch film.
The way the story worded it without explanation left it open to too much interpretation and it needs to be explained.
If it turns out he was getting proper help with film along the lines of what other staffs do, then perhaps there's a real problem here. It can be a problem. This is the major reason the story is important.
It's also important people know they don't need to hear from Caleb Williams' father, Carl, doing and saying strange things to subvert the winning going forward. The story on the book sure made it sound like the strings are pulled by Carl Williams—or a least they were. Hopefully they're not, anymore.
The uproar is definitely overdone. Things like this always are, and it gets fueled by social media.
Overdone is better than not done.
This isn't going away until after he speaks and possibly not even then.
The Bears made a mistake not letting Williams talk but they don't really care if people hear about this or not. That's just another reason people should want to hear from Williams.
If the Bears don't want you to hear it, then it must be assumed something's being covered up.
It's the offseason and no one is ready to storm Halas Hall's gates because they're not 3-12 or some other horrendous record again.
This is part of the reason now for some of the public indifference. If it was the regular season and the Bears were losing again, there likely would be a different view of whether this all needs to be discussed.
Anyone who follows the NFL closely knows the offseason is merely an extension or predecessor to the regular season. The NFL season runs 12 months.
Everything matters and needs to be clarified, OTAs or regular season and whether fans say they like it or not. It can all impact the future.
