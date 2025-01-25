Ben Johnson, Bears Poach Member of Dan Campbell's Lions Coaching Staff
After four years in Detroit, Antwaan Randle El is packing his bags for Chicago.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday, citing sources, that the Chicago Bears are working toward a deal to make Randle El, the Detroit Lions' former wide receivers coach, their new assistant head coach and receivers coach.
Randle El will follow former Lions offensive coordinator and new Chicago head coach Ben Johnson to the Bears.
Randle El is the fourth Lions assistant to depart this offseason, joining Johnson, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who was hired as the New York Jets' head coach, and defensive line coach Terrell Williams, the New England Patriots' new defensive coordinator.
Randle El, who played nine seasons as a receiver in the NFL, joined coach Dan Campbell's staff as the WR coach after two years as an offensive assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Lions won a franchise-record 15 games in 2024 but were upset 45–31 by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round last weekend.