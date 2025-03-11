Bengals DE Joseph Ossai Will Return to Team on One-Year Deal
The Cincinnati Bengals chose to bring back defensive end Joseph Ossai on a one-year, $7 million deal after he hit free agency, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
Despite hitting free agency on Monday, the Bengals made it a priority to retain Ossai on their defensive roster, and both sides were able to agree upon the one-year deal. He's spent the first three seasons of his NFL career in Cincinnati.
Ossai is coming off a season in which he tallied career-highs with 46 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and 15 quarterback hits.
His five sacks were the second- most on the Bengals roster behind Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season. Hendrickson was just granted permission to seek a trade from the Bengals, so securing Ossai in Cincinnati was big for the team in case Hendrickson does land somewhere new.
In three seasons, Ossai's totaled 73 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.