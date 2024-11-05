Bengals Believed to be Looking for More Deals After Trading for Khalil Herbert
The Cincinnati Bengals acquired veteran running back Khalil Herbert from the Chicago Bears on Tuesday morning in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Herbert, who has proven to be a capable third-down change-of-pace back over the course of his career so far, fell on the depth chart in Chicago and was not receiving many snaps. He now arrives in Cincinnati, where he will likely contribute quickly as a spell to Chase Brown, especially with Zack Moss suffering an injury over the weekend.
The Bengals may not be done yet with the NFL trade deadline looming at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. According to a separate report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Bengals would like to add talent to their defense in a deal today before the deadline strikes.
The Bengals are 4-5 on the season, and moved into buy mode at the deadline following a 41-24 rout of the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.