Bengals Take Major Dig at Browns During Schedule Release Video

The Bengals are set to face the Browns in Weeks 1 and 18.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) fumbles the ball as he is wrapped up by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns.
The Cincinnati Bengals took aim at the Cleveland Browns with their schedule release video on Wednesday. The Bengals are set to face the Browns in Week 1 of the 2025 season, and poked fun at their division rival's quarterback situation in the video.

The Browns have infamously cycled through numerous quarterbacks since returning to the NFL in 1999, starting a total of 40 different quarterbacks over that span. Cleveland remains in search of a long-term starter at the game's most important position, while the Bengals have one of the league's best in Joe Burrow.

This year looks to be no different with four quarterbacks set to compete for the starting job. The Browns acquired Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett during the offseason before then picking both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the draft.

In the Bengals' video, defensive linemen Kris Jenkins, B.J. Hill and Joseph Ossai all took part in an exchange that teased the Browns' uncertainty at quarterback.

"That Browns game about to go crazy."

"We don't even know who they about to be starting."

"Doesn't matter I'm sacking him."

The exchange then ended with the line, “Man, they out here collecting QBs like they Pokémon."

