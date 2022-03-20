Report: Bengals Interested in Former All-Pro Cornerback Stephon Gilmore
CINCINNATI — The Bengals might not have gotten a deal done with La'el Collins, but that doesn't mean they aren't pushing for other proven talent in free agency.
Cincinnati is interested in former Bills, Patriots and Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore according to NFL insider Evan Massey.
The 31-year-old is a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. He's considered the top cornerback remaining on the free agent market.
"The Raiders are still considered the favorites to sign cornerback Stephon Gilmore and have a strong offer on the table," Massey tweeted. "There are still other teams in play, including the Bengals. A decision should come soon."
Gilmore had 16 tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed in eight games for the Panthers last season. Carolina traded for him in the middle of the year.
Prior to that, he was in New England for four seasons and became one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He helped the Patriots win a Super Bowl was an All-Pro in 2018 and 2019.
The Bengals re-signed Eli Apple in free agency, but they'd love to add another proven cornerback that could start alongside Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton.
-----
