Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

Will the Bengals trade for the 28-year-old right tackle?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals agreed to terms with Alex Cappa and Ted Karras on Monday in their quest to upgrade their offensive line. Could a trade for Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins be next?

Cincinnati has a clear need at that spot and Dallas is either going to trade or release the 28-year-old.

The latest signs point to the Cowboys parting ways with him, which means Collins would become a free agent and could sign with the Bengals or any other NFL team.

Would Cincinnati be willing to trade for him? Dave Lapham discussed the situation with Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast.

"I would think the Bengals have probably been in dialogue [with the Cowboys]. I don't know if the dialogue is continuing. I'm sure the waters have been tested though," Lapham said. "He's (Collins) really hurt his market value with all of that [injuries and suspensions] because he can play, there's no question about that. He's a very solid offensive tackle, but I wouldn't overpay him and I wouldn't give up too much to get him."

Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack coached Collins for three seasons in Dallas (2015-17). It could give them an edge in recruiting the former LSU star if he does hit free agency.

Collins would fit well in Pollack's scheme and would be an instant upgrade at right tackle. Listen to Hoard's entire conversation with Lapham below.

