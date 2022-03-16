Skip to main content

Ravens' Deal With Morgan Moses Could Help Bengals' Search for Starting Right Tackle

Cincinnati is in the market for an offensive tackle.

CINCINNATI — The Ravens are signing free agent right tackle Morgan Moses to a three-year, $15 million contract according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. 

Moses, 31, was one of the top right tackles on the free agent market. 

On one hand, it's a great value signing for Baltimore. On the other, it helps set the market for Cincinnati. 

The Bengals agreed to terms with Alex Cappa and Ted Karras on Monday, but they still need a right tackle. 

Related: How Bengals Could Rebuild Offensive Line Without La'el Collins

There's been speculation about a potential trade for La'el Collins. Cincinnati could also go after veterans like Daryl Williams or Trent Brown. 

If they could land Williams or Brown for a similar three-year, $15 million deal, then they should do it. 

Committing $5 million annually to a starting right tackle is like having a quarterback on a rookie contract. 

If Moses' contract is any indication of the market, then Cincinnati should put a full court press on Williams, Brown and even Collins—assuming the Cowboys release him on Wednesday. 

