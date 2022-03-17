CINCINNATI — The Bengals are signing tight end Hayden Hurst to a one-year contract according to his agency.

The 28-year-old had 26 receptions for 221 yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons last season. He has 125 career catches for 1,304 yards and 12 scores.

Hurst was taken in the first round (25th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Ravens. He spent two years in Baltimore before being traded to the Falcons.

Atlanta picked Kyle Pitts with the fourth selection in the 2020 draft, which forced Hurst into a limited role.

He should have a much bigger role on the Bengals' offense with C.J. Uzomah no longer on the roster.

He ran a 4.67 40-yard dash and tested like a slightly above average athlete prior to the 2018 NFL Draft.

For more on free agency, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Bengals Interested in Former Cowboys Right Tackle La'el Collins

Look: Joe Burrow Appears to be Working Out With No Limitations

C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati

Top Tight Ends Signing Elsewhere as Bengals' Options Dwindle

Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Adding

Baltimore's Deal With Moses Could Aid Bengals in Search for Right Tackle

How Bengals Could Rebuild Offensive Line Without La'el Collins

B.J. Hill Officially Signs Extension With Bengals

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Analyzing Bengals' Best Tight End Options With C.J. Uzomah New York Bound

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

Cincinnati Re-Signs B.J. Hill to New Contract

Bengals Add Ted Karras to Offensive Line

Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line

Bengals Agree to Terms With RG Alex Cappa

Bengals Tender OT Fred Johnson Ahead of Free Agency

Bills Release Daryl Williams, Veteran May Be Good Fit in Cincinnati

Bengals "Laser-Focused" on Upgrading Offensive Line

Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights

Ryan Jensen is Returning to Tampa Bay

Bengals Considered "Team to Watch" in Potential La'el Collins Trade

Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Consider Trading for La'el Collins

Jim Breech Praises Evan McPherson, Says Joe Burrow Will Attract Free Agents

Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast