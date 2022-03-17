Bengals Find Tight End, Sign Hayden Hurst to One-Year Deal
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are signing tight end Hayden Hurst to a one-year contract according to his agency.
The 28-year-old had 26 receptions for 221 yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons last season. He has 125 career catches for 1,304 yards and 12 scores.
Hurst was taken in the first round (25th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Ravens. He spent two years in Baltimore before being traded to the Falcons.
Atlanta picked Kyle Pitts with the fourth selection in the 2020 draft, which forced Hurst into a limited role.
He should have a much bigger role on the Bengals' offense with C.J. Uzomah no longer on the roster.
He ran a 4.67 40-yard dash and tested like a slightly above average athlete prior to the 2018 NFL Draft.
