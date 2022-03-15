Skip to main content

Bengals Officially Sign B.J. Hill to Long-Term Contract

The 26-year-old signed his deal.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially signed defensive tackle B.J. Hill on Tuesday. 

The 26-year-old had 50 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 16 games last season. He also had a key interception in Cincinnati's come from behind win over Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game. 

"It's a blessing to be here," Hill said. "I told everyone I wanted to be back in Cincinnati. It's truly a blessing. My main goal was to come back here and be here in Cincinnati."

He reportedly signed a three-year, $30 million contract with $15 million in the first year of the contract. 

The Bengals acquired Hill from the Giants in exchange for Billy Price before the start of the 2021 season. 





