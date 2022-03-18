Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Recruiting La'el Collins to Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are bringing in former Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins for a visit on Thursday night.
The 28-year-old was a cap casualty in Dallas, but could be exactly what Cincinnati needs to fortify their offensive line.
Bengals legend Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is doing his part in recruiting Collins to Cincinnati.
"We both follow each other for a reason, great minds think alike," Johnson tweeted to Collins. "In kindergarten they give you stars, but when you’re grown they give you stripes. Tell Troy, Mike and Katie I love them and I’ll see you in training camp. Who Dey."
Johnson was referring to Bengals President Mike Brown, Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn and Vice President Troy Blackburn.
Collins is expected to meet with different members of the coaching staff, sit in on meetings and get to know some of his potential teammates during the visit. It's expected to last through Friday afternoon.
