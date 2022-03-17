Skip to main content

Look: C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati After Signing With Jets

The 29-year-old spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Bengals.

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Jets. 

The 29-year-old is New York bound after spending the first seven seasons of his career in Cincinnati. 

Uzomah emerged as a locker room leader in 2021 and helped the Bengals win the AFC Championship. 

He said goodbye to Cincinnati on Wednesday night on his Instagram. Check out the post below. 

"Thank you, Cincinnati.
I’ve had a difficult time putting into words what this city has meant to my family and I over the years. As I look back on my time in this organization, I couldn’t be more proud of what we have accomplished together. I came into this city 7 years ago a boy, and I am leaving now as a man. You have allowed this goofy kid to be himself. I couldn’t be more grateful for that. I want to start by thanking the Brown Family for taking a chance on me and allowing me to grow as a player and a person," Uzomah wrote. "To my guys in the locker room—every one of you that I’ve ever stepped on the field and fought with - I will forever cherish the battles we had together. To the coaches I’ve learned from who have become my mentors and the trainers I’ve worked with who have become my family, I say thank you. I am blessed to have you and so many others, whose relationships will last a lifetime. I truly wouldn’t be the man I am today without your constant love, support and encouragement. To the Jungle, you are some of the most passionate as loyal people I’ve ever come across. I appreciate all that you've poured into me throughout my time here and words won’t be able to express what you have meant to me.

"Thank you, Cincinnati."

