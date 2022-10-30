Bengals' Defense Embracing Second Half Scoreless Streak As They Prepare For Nick Chubb and Tough Browns' Rushing Attack

Cincinnati’s defense has been underrated all season long. Despite not having DJ Reader since Week 3 due to an MCL injury, the Bengals have managed to accomplish something that seemed like an impossible feat.

They haven't allowed a second half touchdown all season long. They're the only team in the NFL to accomplish that this season.

“Honestly when we were made aware of the fact it kind of became something cool, we didn’t even really know that that was even a thing," Chidobe Awuzie said. “I think we take more pride in responding to any situation that we are given. We have been in a lot of situations where we had to finish the game. Some of the situations we finished but some we didn’t, but that stat is giving us pride that we are finishing in some ways.”

It is safe to say that every coach makes adjustments at halftime. For some, the transition from the locker room message to the execution on the field doesn’t always come to fruition. Cincinnati’s most eye-grabbing defensive stat is proving that Lou Anarumo’s adjustments are landing with his players, but that isn’t the only factor contributing to their ability to completely shut offenses out after the first half in every game this year. The players are holding each other accountable.

Jessie Bates III said it’s because the defensive unit comes together with the coaches to have a larger conversation that involves player’s perspectives as well. They all work collectively to zero in on what needs to change in the second half. Awuzie echoed that this week and added that it comes down to players sticking with the game plan drawn up for the final two quarters each week.

“We have to be critical of ourselves on how we can fit it so I think it’s more so how we respond to the challenges that they’re presenting us," Awuzie said. "When they come at halftime and coaches give us certain keys and cues that’s when we really start to look at ourselves and say, ‘okay, this is what we need to fix’ and we end up doing that.”

A close, intelligent defensive group that trusts each other goes a very long way in stopping an offense in its tracks. The Bengals are able to play fast as they simply focus on executing their own individual assignments which keeps each player from doing too much and or leaning into another guys job which can create chaos. The confidence they all have for each other, coaches included will need to be at an all time high at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday.

Cleveland’s Week 3 win over Pittsburgh marked a significant stat for the franchise when Amari Cooper became the first Browns player to have 100-plus receiving yards in consecutive games (101 against Jets in Week 2) in almost a decade (nine years).

Awuzie has only allowed quarterbacks to complete 40.4% of their passes when throwing in his direction. Breaking 100 receiving yards won’t be easy for Cooper, as he’ll be covered by Cincinnati’s top cornerback. If Awuzie plays up to his reputation, Jacoby Brissett’s favorite target should have a quiet night.

Cincinnati’s veteran leader keeps his preparation simple and makes sure to watch as much film as possible.

"Film study. I’m looking for anything that I could grab so that when I’m out there I at least have a frame work to work in," Awuzie said. "If you go out there without any knowledge of formations or splits, stems or anything like that I probably wouldn’t’t succeed very well. Credit to a lot of the coaches and credit to me trying to get prepared as well."

Cleveland will have a 30 percent chance of rain on Halloween night, making for expectedly spooky conditions when the Browns host the Bengals in a clash where records will fall into the shadows.

Cincinnati’s defense has a difficult task ahead of them. With Ja’Marr Chase sidelined, they’ll need to amp up the performance and be ready to carry the team to a win if need be.

Nick Chubb is scarier than Leatherface in Texas Chainsaw Massacre and he wields his stats like a chainsaw. He'll slash a defense with missed tackles forced (47), he'll cut up a defense with his explosive runs (24), and he'll sever a defensive game plan with his yards-after-catch (510). Chubb routinely leaves opposing defensive coordinators wondering who survived and what was left of [if anything] of his defensive unit.

Chubb’s ability to get going will be crucial to Cleveland’s offense as they aim to snap a four-game losing skid. Brissett will look to give him the ball as often as possible. The Browns two wins came when Chubb had 20 carries or more, but the team is 0-5 when Chubb see’s less than 20 carries in a game. Stopping the run will be the biggest priority for the Bengals defensive unit starting with the defensive line which has helped their defense generate a 29.1 pressure rate this season.

“It’s everything, they’re the best rushing attack in the league,” Sam Hubbard said. “He’s (Chubb) the best back in the league and I think that’s our biggest challenge as a defense, to stop that run. Specifically to the Browns their offensive line, their running back, that is the key to victory.”

“Its the biggest thing," Awuzie said. “We believe that Nick Chubb is the best running back in the NFL and that’s obviously a compliment to their whole team. It takes the whole team to block for the guy, the coaches create a great run scheme and we know that when it comes down to it, he’s going to be getting the ball.”

The Bengals are not a team that has a habit of underestimating their opponents, but letting up in any capacity could haunt them on their journey to the playoffs.

"They have a target on their back, Cleveland is coming for them so they can't in any way ever take their foot off the gas or think that this is just a gimme because the Browns are struggling right now," NFL Network Chief National Reporter Steve Wyche said on The OT earlier this week.

The Browns will be playing with their backs against the wall with the threat of falling to 2-6 on the season. The Bengals will look to keep their second half shutout performance alive in week eight en route to their first AFC North win this season which would double as Joe Burrow’s first career win over the Browns.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Offense Following Ja'Marr Chase Injury

Ja'Marr Chase to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture

Six Takeaways Following Cincinnati's Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Atlanta

Walk-Off Thoughts on Bengals Blow Out Win Over Falcons

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 35-17 Win Over Falcons

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Falcons in Wire-to-Wire Victory

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win over the Saints

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Saints in New Orleans

Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up After Win Over Saints: 'Let's F------ Go!'

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints

Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'He's One of the All-Time Greats'

Bengals Get Back to .500 With Comeback With Over New Orleans Saints

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok