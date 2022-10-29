Skip to main content

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson, Logan Wilson and Eli Apple

Cincinnati travels to Cleveland to play the Browns on Monday night.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has officially been ruled out for Monday's game against the Browns, but won't be placed on injured reserve according to head coach Zac Taylor. 

Chase is dealing with a fractured hip and torn labrum. The team thinks there's at least a chance he's healthy enough to play sometime in November. If they placed him on injured reserve, he wouldn't be able to return until Dec. 4 when the Bengals host the Chiefs at Paycor Stadium. 

For more on Chase's injury, go here

Trey Hendrickson (stinger) was a full participant in practice on Saturday and will play against the Browns. La'el Collins (ankle) and Logan Wilson (shoulder) will also play. 

Eli Apple didn't practice on Saturday, which means rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt will likely make his first NFL start. Apple is officially listed as doubtful. 

Josh Tupou (calf) and Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring) are also out.

Check out the Bengals' entire game status report below. 

image001 (26)

