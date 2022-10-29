Injury Roundup: The Latest on Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson, Logan Wilson and Eli Apple
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has officially been ruled out for Monday's game against the Browns, but won't be placed on injured reserve according to head coach Zac Taylor.
Chase is dealing with a fractured hip and torn labrum. The team thinks there's at least a chance he's healthy enough to play sometime in November. If they placed him on injured reserve, he wouldn't be able to return until Dec. 4 when the Bengals host the Chiefs at Paycor Stadium.
For more on Chase's injury, go here.
Trey Hendrickson (stinger) was a full participant in practice on Saturday and will play against the Browns. La'el Collins (ankle) and Logan Wilson (shoulder) will also play.
Eli Apple didn't practice on Saturday, which means rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt will likely make his first NFL start. Apple is officially listed as doubtful.
Josh Tupou (calf) and Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring) are also out.
Check out the Bengals' entire game status report below.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Thoughts on Bengals' Offense Following Ja'Marr Chase Injury
Ja'Marr Chase to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture
Six Takeaways Following Cincinnati's Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Atlanta
Walk-Off Thoughts on Bengals Blow Out Win Over Falcons
Winners and Losers From Bengals' 35-17 Win Over Falcons
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Falcons in Wire-to-Wire Victory
Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow
Read More
Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win over the Saints
Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Saints in New Orleans
Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up After Win Over Saints: 'Let's F------ Go!'
Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints
Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'He's One of the All-Time Greats'
Bengals Get Back to .500 With Comeback With Over New Orleans Saints
Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore
Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens
Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats
Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore
Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens
Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses
Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast