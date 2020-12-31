NewsAll Bengals+
Sources: Bengals Planning Major Shakeup to Zac Taylor's Coaching Staff

The organization plans to part ways with multiple assistant coaches following Sunday's season finale
The Bengals organization is planning to have a major shakeup of Zac Taylor’s coaching staff following Sunday's finale against the Ravens.

Sources tell AllBengals that the team will move on from multiple assistants at the end of the season.

The organization began mulling big changes with the current coaching staff after the Bengals lost to the Dolphins in Week 13. At that time the team ranked near the bottom of the NFL in multiple categories including points scored (29th), rushing (30th), and total defense (26th). 

League sources tell AllBengals that the Bengals' front office has been blunt and forthcoming in their conversations with Taylor as they evaluate the direction of the franchise. The second-year head coach is going to return for a third season, but there will be plenty of new faces on his staff. 

The organization began having conversations about the future with their current staff this week.

Taylor praised his coaches on Wednesday. 

“Extremely high, extremely high. You know, they were hired for a reason," Taylor said when asked about his confidence in the Bengals' coaching staff. “I think there's great communication on the staff and [I'm] really, really pleased with the job that they're doing”. 

The Bengals have seemingly turned things around with a scarce roster. They won back-to-back games for the first time in more than two years. 

Cincinnati has also improved in multiple statistical categories over the past few weeks. 

They went from 29th to 27th in points scored, 30th to 25th in rushing, and 26th to 22nd in total defense. Those improvements will not be enough to save jobs, as the front office hopes to move the franchise forward in a positive way. 

The team has struggled in year two under Taylor. While four wins is an improvement from his two-win season in 2019, the front office wants this team to be further along in their rebuild in hopes of competing in the tough AFC North.

