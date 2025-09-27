All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Game Statuses Revealed For Monday Night Football Game Against Denver

Getting ready to travel west.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) warms up before the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) warms up before the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 2 game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals wrapped up the week of practice with a walkthrough on Saturday morning. Head coach Zac Taylor dropped statuses for a few injured players, noting that Noah Fant (concussion) and Shemar Stewart (ankle) would not play in the game.

Cam Taylor-Britt (hamstring) is questionable entering the game, but Taylor is pretty confident he will suit up. He noted the cornerback is good to go for the game, but also confirmed the missing players due to injury.

Dalton Risner (calf) is ready to roll as he battles for the right guard position with Jalen Rivers, and the same with Samaje Perine (finger)

"Good. I really do," Taylor said about how his team has responded this week. "We've had an extra day of meetings, so we got a chance to watch some extra stuff, get an extra walkthrough. Really just starting the week. We haven't done anything physical yet, but I do like where we're at. I think they're very realistic with where that game went sideways and what we got to do to improve."

Cincinnati takes on the Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday night, looking to stay above .500 on the season and atop the AFC North.

Published
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

