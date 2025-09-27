Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Game Statuses Revealed For Monday Night Football Game Against Denver
CINCINNATI — The Bengals wrapped up the week of practice with a walkthrough on Saturday morning. Head coach Zac Taylor dropped statuses for a few injured players, noting that Noah Fant (concussion) and Shemar Stewart (ankle) would not play in the game.
Cam Taylor-Britt (hamstring) is questionable entering the game, but Taylor is pretty confident he will suit up. He noted the cornerback is good to go for the game, but also confirmed the missing players due to injury.
Dalton Risner (calf) is ready to roll as he battles for the right guard position with Jalen Rivers, and the same with Samaje Perine (finger)
"Good. I really do," Taylor said about how his team has responded this week. "We've had an extra day of meetings, so we got a chance to watch some extra stuff, get an extra walkthrough. Really just starting the week. We haven't done anything physical yet, but I do like where we're at. I think they're very realistic with where that game went sideways and what we got to do to improve."
Cincinnati takes on the Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday night, looking to stay above .500 on the season and atop the AFC North.
