All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Jets Practices Roll On Into Thursday

Cincinnati is trying to start a winning streak this week.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) talk after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) talk after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were back on the practice field Thursday afternoon as the team tries to get as healthy as possible for the Jets matchup. They look like they'll be pretty close to full strength outside of the players already on injured reserve.

Star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson (hip) logged another limited session after missing his first game since 2022 last Thursday. A few other players got limited designations as well in Cam Sample (knee) and Matt Lee (knee).

Marco Wilson (hamstring) did not practice for a second-straight day. A couple of players upgraded to full practices, including Tanner Hudson (concussion) and Charlie Jones (ribs),

The Bengals would love to roll out a healthy offensive line this week with all of its depth in the mix right now. It'd be a nice way to help Chase Brown follow up rushing for 108 yards on 11 carries.

Rushing like that will help them finish games in stronger fashion.

"There's an element it's good that we've had to find ways to win, and we've got to build off of that. That's a good quality to have, that you've seen yourself do that at the end of the game," Zac Taylor said this week. "Now we've got to focus on building a lead early, playing really solid, and putting teams to bed and winning by a larger margin," the Bengals head coach added.

Cincinnati battles the Jets this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at home.

Injury Report
Injury Report / NFL

feed

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+