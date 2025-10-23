Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Jets Practices Roll On Into Thursday
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were back on the practice field Thursday afternoon as the team tries to get as healthy as possible for the Jets matchup. They look like they'll be pretty close to full strength outside of the players already on injured reserve.
Star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson (hip) logged another limited session after missing his first game since 2022 last Thursday. A few other players got limited designations as well in Cam Sample (knee) and Matt Lee (knee).
Marco Wilson (hamstring) did not practice for a second-straight day. A couple of players upgraded to full practices, including Tanner Hudson (concussion) and Charlie Jones (ribs),
The Bengals would love to roll out a healthy offensive line this week with all of its depth in the mix right now. It'd be a nice way to help Chase Brown follow up rushing for 108 yards on 11 carries.
Rushing like that will help them finish games in stronger fashion.
"There's an element it's good that we've had to find ways to win, and we've got to build off of that. That's a good quality to have, that you've seen yourself do that at the end of the game," Zac Taylor said this week. "Now we've got to focus on building a lead early, playing really solid, and putting teams to bed and winning by a larger margin," the Bengals head coach added.
Cincinnati battles the Jets this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at home.
