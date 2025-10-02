Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Light Issues Continue This Week Ahead of Detroit Battle
CINCINNATI — The Bengals rolled out another injury report on Thursday as they kept practice rolling ahead of a Sunday matchup against Detroit.
Shemar Stewart (ankle) does not look like he's going to have a great chance to play after missing another practice. He hasn't been on the field for nearly three weeks at this point. Charlie Jones looks like a scratch as well after missing both practices this week with an Achilles injury.
Noah Fant (concussion) rounded out the injury issues with a limited appearance, and it looks like he has a decent shot to play on Sunday.
Zac Taylor is ready to face this patch of issues head on with his 2-2 team.
"Part of playing in the NFL is dealing with adversity. Every team at some point is going to face some adversity. We're facing it early in the season. We've done this before," The Bengals' head coach said. "Part of our job is to come to work ready to roll, give our best, have a sense of urgency, not hang our heads because we've lost two games. That's unacceptable to me. Urgency is the word I would say. Has our standard been acceptable on every single play in the last two games?
"I would say it hasn't been. So you've got to look within yourself: 'Is my standard acceptable?' 'Hey, it wasn't that bad.' Not bad's not good enough. It's got to be great. And this week, on a short week, I expect our guys to hold themselves to that standard. I'll hold them to that standard, myself to that standard. We have to be great. Anything less than that is unacceptable right now where we're at. We've just got to find a way to get our third win and get it quickly and build on that momentum from that."
Cincinnati had a full practice Thursday preparing for the Detroit matchup this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
