Bengals Superstar Trade Target Commits to Team as Trade Rumors Heat Up

CINCINNATI — A shocker, but Adam "Pacman" Jones is not a reliable source for Bengals news. Mere hours after Jones claimed the Bengals were trading for a star edge rusher, according to his sources, but Crosby went to social media late last night and shut down all further trade rumors.

The five-time Pro Bowler will keep adding to his 69.5 career sack total in Las Vegas, and there are no further negotiations reported at this time, but that could, of course, change at any point.

Crosby Commits

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) embrace during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"Everything Happens For A Reason," the 28-year-old wrote in a post on X. "Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I'm Back. Run That S---."

It flies directly in the face of Jones's X video he posted on Wednesday night, claiming the Bengals would reignite the offseason by dealing for Crosby.

"I got really good sources, Maxx Crosby might be in a Bengals uniform," Jones posted on X.

The asking price may be much lower now if Crosby still wanted out, but he clearly does not.

Cincinnati showed interest in landing Crosby last week before Baltimore dealt for him Friday with two first-round picks and then rescinded the deal on Tuesday night.

"The Eagles did check in after those four teams and piqued Crosby’s interest, but Philly was never a factor with its focus on retaining Jaelan Phillips," SI's Albert Breer wrote recently. "The Bengals, on the verge of losing Trey Hendrickson in free agency, were another latecomer to the party. By then, over a quarter of the league’s 32 teams had shown some level of interest in Crosby, with a few others that he had less interest in going to throwing their hats in the ring as well."

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor discussed the star mauler's game before his team won its first playoff game this century.

“He’s one of the best players in the NFL,” Taylor said before Cincinnati's 26-19 win over Las Vegas in the 2022 Wild Card round. “He can disrupt an entire game, and I’ve made this statement to others around here, outside the players in our locker room, he’s one of my favorite players in this league. How he goes about every single snap – run game, pass game. He’s showing leadership on that team. He put them in position to be in the playoffs where they’re at right now. There are a lot of players around this league you respect; he’s certainly top-notch."

Check out Crosby's announcement below:

Everything Happens For A Reason. Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I’m Back. Run That Sh*t. 🦅🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/8IZXiDYMio — Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) March 12, 2026

