Cincinnati Bengals Ranked Outside NFL's Top Teams in Future Power Rankings
CINCINNATI — Multiple ESPN talents took a stab at projecting the NFL's future power rankings this week. The window is 2025 to 2027, and Cincinnati checked in at No. 15 in the NFL with a score of 79.1/100.
The Bengals' coaching (21st) and front office (28th) dragged them down in the projection.
"I have written about the offensive line for the past two seasons, and I'm going to write about it again," Louis Riddick noted. "Nothing has changed with this unit regarding its mediocre play. As a unit, it finished 32nd in pass block win rate (50.1%) and 30th in run block win rate (68.2%). The Bengals are spending $86.5 million in 2025 on the WR room, $20 million more than the next closest team, but it won't mean anything if they can't get this OL situation figured out."
The Bengals' offensive weaponry was the obvious reason for being in the top half of the league.
"Quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are obvious reasons for optimism," Ben Solak wrote. "The Bengals' offense has benefited from the emergence of quality secondary options (running back Chase Brown, tight end Mike Gesicki) and the defense has plenty of young players who can hopefully emerge into franchise cornerstones."
It's hard to put Cincinnati too far down this list as long as Burrow and Chase are dialed in on contracts together.
Getting a few unlikely hits from young players around them is crucial to finding a Super Bowl-winning ceiling for this team. That may be loading for Dylan Fairchild, but he isn't helping the defense with his blocking.
A few young players from that side of the ball need to work out to win the ultimate team championship.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI