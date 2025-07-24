All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Roster Ranked Among NFL's Best Ahead of 2025 Season

One of the best in the NFL.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the field for the Bengals home opener against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium Sunday, September 8, 2024.
/ Cara Owsley / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Mike Clay dropped his 1-32 NFL roster rankings ahead of training camps opening this week and had the Bengals ranked ninth overall.

Cincinnati's offense is the clear strength driving the roster.

"I could've gone quarterback, but not many teams can match the Ja'Marr Chase/Tee Higgins duo," Clay noted about the receiving weapons. "Chase has been great since being drafted in 2021, but cemented himself as elite in 2024 with league highs in routes, targets, receptions, receiving yards, receiving TDs, and end zone targets. He's the first player in league history to reach both 1,700 receiving yards and 17 TD catches in a single season. Higgins has battled injuries but posted 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 TDs in 12 games last season. Andrei Iosivas and second-year Jermaine Burton provide good depth."

It's no surprise that the defense (particularly the secondary) is holding this team from top-five status.

"Offensive line was a candidate, but secondary is a larger issue," Clay wrote. "Longtime slot man Mike Hilton and safety Vonn Bell were the top offseason departures, yet the team made no notable additions. That leaves Cam Taylor-Britt, Dax Hill (who tore his ACL in Week 5 last season), DJ Turner II, and Josh Newton as the top corner options; Geno Stone and Jordan Battle are the starting safeties. None of those players posted an above-average PFF grade in 2024."

Cincinnati will try to find the right mixture in that secondary over the next month-plus of training camp.

Published
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

