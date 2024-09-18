Film Breakdown: Akeem Davis-Gaither Shines, Bengals Should Adjust Defense Moving Forward
The Bengals were already down both of their rookie defensive tackles going into Week 2. They will be without McKinnley Jackson until at least Week 5 and Kris Jenkins still hasn't practiced since getting surgery on his thumb.
In Week 2, the Bengals lost both starting defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins and BJ Hill to hamstring injuries. Neither went to injured reserve, but it’s not a stretch to say that the Bengals may be without their services in the Week 3 matchup against the Commanders. Even when they were fully healthy, the strength of the defensive front is the linebacker unit rather than the defensive line.
Both of these factors favor the Bengals moving to an even front base down package, rather than the odd front that they have used for the past couple of seasons.
Base Defense Through Two Weeks
In this article, base does not refer to the most often used personnel grouping on defense. That’s going to be nickel for every team because teams are facing lighter personnel groupings most of the time. Defensive personnel groupings are almost always sent out to match what the offense does because they get to sub after the offense. If the offense sends out 10 or 11 personnel, the defense will match that with nickel. Even some 12 personnel looks will get matched with nickel if a tight end cannot block. Twelve personnel with blocking tight ends, 21 personnel with a fullback, or any heavier personnel gets matched with base.
The Bengals' base during Lou Anarumo’s tenure has mostly been a 3-4/5-2 look with three defensive tackles on the field, two defensive ends outside of them, and two linebackers off of the ball.
This was the first play of the game on Sunday. The Bengals lined up in their odd front base to match the Chiefs 12 personnel look. However, during the game it seemed as if they wanted to switch to being more of an even front base. Almost all of the base snaps became even front as the game went on.
Here is how the Bengals matched 12 personnel later in the first quarter and throughout most of the game. The reason this is a good usage of personnel for the Bengals this season is because of who they have on the roster. Hill and Rankins are both solid starting defensive tackles, but after that it’s either rookies or guys who are playing at below replacement level. The third linebacker is Akeem Davis-Gaither, who has been good when called upon. Davis-Gaither was more than just good against the Chiefs, he was one of the best defensive players to see the field.
When he was on the field, the Bengals defense was very good. He played 16 snaps against Kansas City but one of those was a penalty. Out of the other 15 snaps, 10 were unsuccessful plays compared to five successful plays. In other words, they forced the Mahomes led Chiefs to have a success rate of 33% when Davis-Gaither was on the field.
Both interceptions came on plays with Davis-Gaither on the field as Mahomes went 4-of-6 for 18 yards with two interceptions. He also threw the goal line touchdown to Wanya Morris. The Morris play was from a goal line personnel grouping rather than the 4-3 base look, so if you exclude that it’s 3-of-5 for 17 yards with two interceptions. The pass defense was also good in the game against the Patriots. The Bengals with Davis-Gaither on the field forced Brissett to go 1 of 4 for 5 yards. The run game was a disaster in any personnel grouping in Week 1, but the pass defense is surprisingly good from this look.
Akeem Davis-Gaither’s Play
The statistics for base defense with Davis-Gaither were all very nice, but correlation does not always equal causation. Football is a team sport so it makes sense if there’s some skepticism about Davis-Gaither having this level of impact in the game. Let’s get into the film on how he played in particular against Kansas City:
Well he came away with an interception so that’s a great start. This play shows a very good knowledge of his responsibility in the coverage. He is the weak hook defender in this Tampa 2 coverage and he recognizes that the running back is going to be the responsibility of the cloud corner and that the corner route is the responsibility of the safety. That frees him up to read Mahomes eyes and shoulders to make this play. Once Mahomes pulls the pin on the throw, Davis-Gaither gets underneath the sit route in the middle of the field to make this interception. It’s easier to see him read Mahomes when you look at the end zone view:
Davis-Gaither also had a play in pass defense where he made a great stop on a screen to the running back:
Again, it’s a play that’s made with quick recognition for his responsibility on the play while understanding what the defense is trying to do. He is the flat defender in quarter coverage on that side of the field and not only beats the block with proper leverage, but makes the tackle for a gain of 1. Two plays were single handedly destroyed by Davis-Gaither on the field.
When it comes to base defense though, stopping the run is just as important. Davis-Gaither passed the test against Kansas City when it comes to stopping the run and playing physical as well.
This is an incredible play that does not go in the stat sheet. Trey Smith is pulling to wrap around and block the second level. Davis-Gaither knows his role in this defense is to take on this block. On paper, this should be a win for the Chiefs, but Davis-Gaither attacks the block so physically that he wins the day. He gets underneath Smith's pads and knocks him back into the hole. There is nowhere for the back to go on this play as Davis-Gaither has closed the hole where he needs to go. Wilson is then able to clean up the run and they make a great stop on 3rd-and-1.
Davis-Gaither played a spectacular game against the Chiefs. Both in run defense and in coverage, he was great. It would be a disservice to the Bengals to keep him off of the field in their base package. He’s played well enough to earn more playing time.
