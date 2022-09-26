Skip to main content

Five Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 27-12 Win Over the New York Jets

Cincinnati picked up their first win of the season on Sunday.

The Bengals picked up their first win of the 2022 season with a decisive 27-12 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. This was a wire-to-wire victory that was never really in doubt. The Bengals opened the game with a touchdown and then never let the Jets take the lead. This was the perfect “get right” game for them before some of their harder tests in the coming weeks. 

Here are five takeaways from the victory.

Trey Hendrickson Has A Career Day

Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) forces a fumble by New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The most impactful story for me is what Trey Hendrickson was able to do. He sacked Joe Flacco three times, forced a pair of fumbles, and pressured Flacco a few more times. He looked like the Hendrickson we got used to seeing last season.

The 2.5 sacks from Hendrickson are a personal best for him. He's had multiple games with two sacks, but this was the first time he was able to bring down the quarterback three times in one game. This has a strong case as the best game that Hendrickson played as a Bengal. He did all of this on fewer snaps as well.

The Bengals seemed to rotate their defensive line more in this game and Hendrickson ended up with 46 snaps (59% of snaps) which is down from the 50+ and 85-90% of snaps he was playing in the first two games. He looked like he would come in fresh and had a huge impact on the game.

Burrow Is Back

Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After two shaky performances, the Bengals signal caller appears as if he is back to his normal self. This game was a good performance from him where he both took what the defense gave him, but also attacked down the field. 

Joe Burrow finished the game with 275 yards and three touchdowns while throwing no interceptions. He also added a blistering 0.38 EPA/play and a total EPA of 16.4. These are by far his largest numbers when it comes to advanced statistics on the season.

By the eye test he looked great as well. He had deadly precision down the field to give his wide receivers a chance at the ball. Most notably, Tee Higgins, had quite the game with a few well thrown 50/50 balls for him. Lastly, his pocket presence seemed much better yesterday than it did at any other point in the season. He was able to avoid sacks, extend plays, and trusted his offensive line. All in all this was a promising performance for the Bengals quarterback.

Pass Protection Does Enough

Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) celebrates his touchdown with center Ted Karras (64) during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals only allowed two sacks on Sunday, which is a stark contrast to the 13 that they let up in the first two games. Both sacks were drive killers with one on third down and the other creating a third and very long for the offense, but with that only happening twice it was manageable. Still, I thought the offensive line looked okay in pass protection on one viewing. The Bengals are now 10-2 with Burrow when he takes two or less sacks.

The offensive line deserves some credit as they didn’t allow him to get absolutely clobbered, but Burrow himself deserves some of the credit as well. He was on time, trusted his protection, and escaped the pocket when necessary The Bengals are going to need to keep up this performance when the Dolphins come to town.

Winning Without Chase

Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Ja’Marr Chase had an off day with a couple drops, a bad job tracking the ball on the left sideline, and a fumble. The Bengals were able to win despite that which now makes them 4-6 in games where Chase has less than 60 yards. Every team can win when everything goes right, but the Bengals today showed that they can pull out a dominant victory despite their best player having an off day. Both Higgins and Tyler Boyd stepped up and did more than enough. This is why the Bengals have built such a talented wide receiver room. Also, I don’t expect Chase to have back to back poor performances and he should bounce back next week.

Chidobe Awuzie Locks Them Down

Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) breaks up a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Chidobe Awuzie had a great game in coverage. He was tested, but broke up three passes and was in great position throughout the day. He seemed to be in perfect position against the Jets receivers on every ball thrown his way. Overall, a fantastic performance from the Bengals top cornerback

After a stellar 2021 season, it seems as if Awuzie may be on the path to a similar 2022. The Jets wide receiver group is a very talented unit and Awuzie more than held his own against them. The test becomes critical on Thursday against one of the best wide receiver rooms in the entire NFL.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 27-12 Win Over Jets

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jets 27-12, Get First Win of Season

Joe Burrow says "Relax" Following Bengals' 0-2 Start

Film Room: How Joe Burrow and Bengals Can Beat Tampa 2 Defense

Bengals Fall in Week 3 Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys

Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable

Will Bengals Be the Exception After Starting the Season 0-2?

Four Takeaways Following the Bengals' Loss to the Cowboys

Ja'Marr Chase Calls For Changes After 20-17 Loss in Dallas

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cowboys

Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 20-17 Loss to Cowboys

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ja'Marr Chase Comments on Flipping Double Bird at Minkah Fitzpatrick

Film Breakdown: Analyzing DJ Reader's Stellar Performance Against Steelers

Bengals in Top 10 of Power Rankings After Loss to Steelers

Zac Taylor Admits He Should've Challenged Ja'Marr Chase's Goal-Line Catch

Five Takeaways From Bengals' Loss to Steelers

Joe Burrow and Bengals Not Panicking Despite Frustrating Loss

Snap Count Breakdown: Thoughts on Dax Hill, Ja'Marr Chase and Others

Walkoff Thoughts: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Struggle in Opener Vs Steelers

Dak Prescott Injures Hand, Won't Play Against Bengals in Week 2

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Overtime Loss to Steelers

Bengals Drop Season Opener to Steelers

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) poses with teammates after intercepting a pass thrown by New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (not pictured) late in the fourth quarter. The Bengals defeat the Jets, 27-12, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Nfl Jets Vs Cincinnati Bengals Bengals At Jets
Gameday

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Celebrate 27-12 Victory Over New York Jets

By James Rapien
Aug 7, 2022; Cincinnati OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader (98) walks on the field during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

DJ Reader Sounds Optimistic About Status After Suffering Knee Injury in Bengals' Win Over Jets

By James Rapien
Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks with side judge Jonah Monroe (120) during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over the New York Jets

By Blake Jewell
Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Throws Three Touchdowns, Bengals Beat Jets 27-12

By James Rapien
Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) forces a fumble by New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Trey Hendrickson Forces Fumble, Joe Burrow Finds Ja'Marr Chase For Touchdown

By James Rapien
Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during warmups for their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Halftime Observations: Bengals Start Fast, Lead Jets 20-9 at Metlife Stadium

By James Rapien
Aug 15, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Jets DT Quinnen Williams Screams at Coach During Matchup Against Bengals

By James Rapien
Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tyler Boyd for 56-Yard Touchdown, Bengals Extend Lead Over Jets

By James Rapien