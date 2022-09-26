Five Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 27-12 Win Over the New York Jets

The most impactful story for me is what Trey Hendrickson was able to do. He sacked Joe Flacco three times, forced a pair of fumbles, and pressured Flacco a few more times. He looked like the Hendrickson we got used to seeing last season.

The 2.5 sacks from Hendrickson are a personal best for him. He's had multiple games with two sacks, but this was the first time he was able to bring down the quarterback three times in one game. This has a strong case as the best game that Hendrickson played as a Bengal. He did all of this on fewer snaps as well.

The Bengals seemed to rotate their defensive line more in this game and Hendrickson ended up with 46 snaps (59% of snaps) which is down from the 50+ and 85-90% of snaps he was playing in the first two games. He looked like he would come in fresh and had a huge impact on the game.