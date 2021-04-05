Former NFL Head Coach Gives Frank Pollack His Stamp of Approval

This will be music to the ears of many Bengals fans

CINCINNATI — The Bengals brought in free agency Riley Reiff to beef up their offensive line. They also re-signed veteran guard Quinton Spain.

Despite both additions, it's clear that they're going to add multiple linemen in the draft.

The biggest change to the trenches might not be one singular player, even if they use the fifth overall pick on Oregon offensive linemen Penei Sewell.

Former NFL head coach Jim Mora believes offensive line coach Frank Pollack is going to make a big difference in 2021 and beyond.

"Frank's awesome. When I was coaching the 49ers he played for us. I've known Frank for a long time. He's going to do a great job," Jim Mora Jr. said in a sit down with AllBengals. "He coaches from the perspective of the player. He played the position. He played at a high level. He understands how to coach the player from a player's perspective. I think he's a great addition."

No one was more excited about the Bengals re-hiring Pollack than running back Joe Mixon, who ran for a career-high 4.9 yards-per-carry in 2018—Pollack's lone season in Cincinnati.

Even star quarterback Joe Burrow—who hasn't been coached by Pollack—was a fan of the hire. Mora believes the Bengals' line has a chance to come together and be the best it's been in years.

"If you're dysfunctional on the offensive line, that's a reflection of coaching in my opinion. That group should be able to function if you've got adequate players," Mora said. "You can get five guys if they work together well, if they communicate well, if they're fundamentally sound. They don't have to be the best players in the NFL to give your quarterback the time, to open up some holes. It's all about outsmarting people. Not making mistakes, not making mental errors, staying in position, being fundamentally sound, helping each other, communicating."

The Bengals' line looks a lot different than in did in 2018. Jonah Williams is the starting left tackle. Reiff is much better than what they had on the right side. This unit could become functional with another move or two in the draft.

Watch our entire conversation with Mora below.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

How Close Were Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay?

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

Grading the Bengals' Recent Signings in Free Agency

Joe Burrow and the Bengals Big Winners After Blockbuster Trade

Prospect Breakdown: Jaylen Waddle Has Exactly What Bengals Need at Receiver

Joe Burrow Lobbying for Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Three Teams That Should Trade For Giovani Bernard

Penn State Stars Have Huge Day

Tee Higgins shoots his shot in-between offseason workouts



Cincinnati showing interest in veteran offensive lineman

Analyst Dismisses Idea of Kyle Pitts to the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook