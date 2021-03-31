William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base During Interview

"They wonder why they're not winning."

CINCINNATI — Former first round pick William Jackson III signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Washington Football Team earlier this month.

The 28-year-old spent the first five years of his career with the Bengals.

Jackson took a shot at the organization and the fan base on Wednesday during an appearance on BMitch and Finley on 106.7 The Fan in Washington.

"Cincinnati, they got some crude fans, man. Misery loves company," Jackson said with a laugh. "Them dudes, they wonder why they're not winning. I'm happy I'm out of that thing man. It's a blessing to get away and I wish them the best, but Washington let's go from here."

For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!

The Bengals could've paid Jackson, but opted to sign cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Chidobe Awuzie with the money it would've taken to retain him.

Cincinnati took Jackson in the first-round (24th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft.

He's excited about his new team and city, which is great, but it is worth noting that the Bengals signed both Hilton and Awuzie to replace Jackson before he had a deal in place.

They clearly were comfortable moving on from him. Sometimes breakups are good for both parties. That may be the case in this situation.

Listen to the clip below. Check out the entire interview here.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

How Close Were Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay?

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

Grading the Bengals' Recent Signings in Free Agency

Joe Burrow and the Bengals Big Winners After Blockbuster Trade

Prospect Breakdown: Jaylen Waddle Has Exactly What Bengals Need at Receiver

Joe Burrow Lobbying for Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Three Teams That Should Trade For Giovani Bernard

Penn State Stars Have Huge Day

Tee Higgins shoots his shot in-between offseason workouts



Cincinnati showing interest in veteran offensive lineman

Analyst Dismisses Idea of Kyle Pitts to the Bengals

Bengals Sign Former First-Round Cornerback

Kyle Pitts Rising Up Draft Boards

One Writer Questions Bengals Free Agent Strategy

Bengals legend Chad Johnson defends DeVonta Smith

Titans Sign Potential Bengals Free Agent Target



Grading Riley Reiff's deal with the Bengals



Zembrodt: It's a 'New Dey' at Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals 'in contact' with Pro Bowl offensive lineman

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook