NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base During Interview

"They wonder why they're not winning."
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — Former first round pick William Jackson III signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Washington Football Team earlier this month. 

The 28-year-old spent the first five years of his career with the Bengals. 

Jackson took a shot at the organization and the fan base on Wednesday during an appearance on BMitch and Finley on 106.7 The Fan in Washington. 

"Cincinnati, they got some crude fans, man. Misery loves company," Jackson said with a laugh. "Them dudes, they wonder why they're not winning. I'm happy I'm out of that thing man. It's a blessing to get away and I wish them the best, but Washington let's go from here."

For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!

The Bengals could've paid Jackson, but opted to sign cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Chidobe Awuzie with the money it would've taken to retain him. 

Cincinnati took Jackson in the first-round (24th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. 

He's excited about his new team and city, which is great, but it is worth noting that the Bengals signed both Hilton and Awuzie to replace Jackson before he had a deal in place. 

They clearly were comfortable moving on from him. Sometimes breakups are good for both parties. That may be the case in this situation. 

Listen to the clip below. Check out the entire interview here.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

How Close Were Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay?

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

Grading the Bengals' Recent Signings in Free Agency

Joe Burrow and the Bengals Big Winners After Blockbuster Trade

Prospect Breakdown: Jaylen Waddle Has Exactly What Bengals Need at Receiver

Joe Burrow Lobbying for Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Three Teams That Should Trade For Giovani Bernard

Penn State Stars Have Huge Day

Tee Higgins shoots his shot in-between offseason workouts

Cincinnati showing interest in veteran offensive lineman

Analyst Dismisses Idea of Kyle Pitts to the Bengals

Bengals Sign Former First-Round Cornerback

Kyle Pitts Rising Up Draft Boards

One Writer Questions Bengals Free Agent Strategy

Bengals legend Chad Johnson defends DeVonta Smith

Titans Sign Potential Bengals Free Agent Target

Grading Riley Reiff's deal with the Bengals

Zembrodt: It's a 'New Dey' at Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals 'in contact' with Pro Bowl offensive lineman

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) reacts after breaking up a pass during the Week 5 NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Miami Dolphins Vs Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10 Week 5
News

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base During Interview

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after making a 43 yard run against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

LSU Star Ja'Marr Chase Impresses NFL Scouts: He is a 'Generational Type Player'

Nov 16, 2019; Oxford, MS, USA; ESPN talks with Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Ja'Marr Chase Has Talked With Bengals, Would Welcome Reunion With Joe Burrow

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ja'Marr Chase Has Impressive Showing at LSU's Pro Day

Ja'Marr Chase and Penei Sewell
GM Report

Bengals Scout on No. 5 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft: 'You Can Take the Best Player There'

Penei Sewell, Ja'Marr Chase
GM Report

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Ja'Marr Chase and Penei Sewell

Mike Hilton
GM Report

Podcast: Bengals Director of Pro Scouting Steven Radicevic Talks Free Agency and the Draft

Oct 19, 2019; Starkville, MS, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) react after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Wednesday is a Big Day for LSU Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase