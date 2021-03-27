Should the Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in 2021 NFL Draft?

Should the organization consult their franchise quarterback about the No. 5 pick?

CINCINNATI — Penei Sewell or Ja'Marr Chase? Ja'Marr Chase or Penei Sewell?

That's the question the Bengals and their fans will be asking over the next month.

Cincinnati is in a great position to land a franchise changing player with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The decision will likely come down to one of those two players.

Joe Burrow wants the Bengals to take Chase according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

The idea of pairing a top wide receiver with a potential elite quarterback has to be tempting, especially since Burrow and Chase destroyed their competition in 2019 en route to a 15-0 record and a national championship.

Chase finished with 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. He averaged 21.2 yards-per-reception at just 19-years-old.

Should Cincinnati's front office ask for Burrow's opinion about the fifth pick? Long-time NFL coach and former Bengals running backs coach Kyle Caskey discussed the topic in an exclusive interview with AllBengals.

"If you really believe Joe Burrow is gonna be what Joe Burrow is gonna be, you don't need to say 'hey, you're making our decision for us,' but just go in and say 'hey, give us your opinion on it. We'd like to hear what you say. Can't guarantee we're going to do it this way,'" Caskey said. "It makes the quarterback feel like he's involved because he is. That guy is running the team on Sunday's in all reality. When he's out on the field, he's running that offense, he's running the team. And if he's a really, really good one, he's helping the defense out too when it comes down to it. You just gotta understand that those guys can have a lot of pull and it's good to involve them, especially that high of a pick."

There's risk in not listening to Burrow. If Chase goes to the Dolphins or any other team and becomes an All-Pro, then your franchise quarterback is going to be thinking "I told you so."

The Bengals need offensive line help. They also need to give their young quarterback a true No. 1 wide receiver.

It's an interesting debate that will continue until the draft, which starts on April 29.

-----

