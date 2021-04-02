NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Work Out

This is a fun watch!
CINCINNATI — Will the Bengals take Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? 

The 20-year-old went through an extensive four stage workout, which was part of Eastbay's "CLOCKING:IN" web series. 

Watch Sewell discuss his love for the game and the workout process below. 

Looking for more on Sewell? This is a great film breakdown of the future first rounder.

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tackle Penei Sewell (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium.
Apr 20, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) points the scoreboard after the Oregon spring game at Autzen Stadium.
