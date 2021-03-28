How Close Were Bengals in Race to Sign Kenny Golladay?

The Bengals were close to landing Kenny Golladay before the Giants offered him big contract

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were one of multiple teams that tried to sign wide receiver Kenny Golladay after free agency began.

Cincinnati offered the Pro Bowler a one-year deal. The Bears also made a push for his services, before New York offered him a four-year, $72 million deal.

Golladay obviously took the deal with the Giants, but how close was he to joining Joe Burrow in Cincinnati? Dave Lapham shed some light on their pursuit of the star wide-out.

"They were in the running for Golladay big time," Lapham said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "Golladay wanted to sign with the Bengals, [that's] my understanding. And the Giants made a longer term commitment to him. With the money they didn't give Golladay, they got (Larry) Ogunjobi and (Riley) Reiff. I'll take that."

Lapham's statement is believable, considering there were plenty of rumblings about Golladay's desire to play with Joe Burrow. The Giants gave him a contract he couldn't refuse, so he ended up in New York.

Landing Golladay would've been big for Cincinnati, especially since there's a debate between taking an offensive lineman or a wide receiver with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Listen to Lapham's entire conversation with Dan Hoard and Geoff Hobson on the Bengals Booth Podcast below.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

Grading the Bengals' Recent Signings in Free Agency

Joe Burrow and the Bengals Big Winners After Blockbuster Trade

Prospect Breakdown: Jaylen Waddle Has Exactly What Bengals Need at Receiver

Joe Burrow Lobbying for Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Three Teams That Should Trade For Giovani Bernard

Penn State Stars Have Huge Day

How Much Does Ryan Kerrigan Have Left?

Could Bengals Make a Run at Free Agent Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins?

Tee Higgins shoots his shot in-between offseason workouts

Cincinnati showing interest in veteran offensive lineman

Analyst Dismisses Idea of Kyle Pitts to the Bengals

Bengals Sign Former First-Round Cornerback

Kyle Pitts Rising Up Draft Boards

One Writer Questions Bengals Free Agent Strategy

Bengals legend Chad Johnson defends DeVonta Smith

Here Are the Bengals' Top Needs Entering Week Two of Free Agency

Titans Sign Potential Bengals Free Agent Target

Bengals' Actions Show They're Planning Another Push in Free Agency

Grading Riley Reiff's deal with the Bengals

Zembrodt: It's a 'New Dey' at Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals 'in contact' with Pro Bowl offensive lineman

Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans

Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend

Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals

Bengals offensive coordinator praises Kenny Golladay

An Open Letter to A.J. Green

EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook