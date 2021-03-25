Watch: Tee Higgins Shoots His Shot In-Between Offseason Workouts
CINCINNATI — While most Bengals fans are on the edge of their seats hoping the team signs a few more pieces in free agency, second-year wide receiver Tee Higgins is working on his game.
The 22-year-old trained in Arizona for most of the offseason.
Higgins took a break from football and went to the shooting range on Wednesday. He was joined by former Clemson teammates Isaiah Simmons and Shaq Smith. Check out a couple clips of him shooting multiple weapons below.
Higgins is hoping to take his game to another level after finishing with 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie campaign.
