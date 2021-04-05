Here's the Latest on the Bengals' Interest in Star Offensive Lineman Penei Sewell
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were one of the 31 NFL teams that watched Penei Sewell work out on Friday at Oregon's Pro Day.
The 20-year-old had an impressive showing, which helped solidify his status as the top offensive tackle in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network is reporting that most teams believe Cincinnati will take Sewell with the fifth overall pick.
"Most felt that the Bengals would ultimately draft Sewell," Pauline wrote. "They were happy with what they saw, especially offensive line coach Frank Pollack, who coached Sewell during position drills."
The Bengals are the favorites to take Sewell. They'll likely get their chance to take him with the fifth pick. Three quarterbacks are expected to go off the board with the first three picks.
Atlanta has the fourth selection. They could take a quarterback, but they're also expected to consider Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. The Falcons were at Oregon's Pro Day, but they aren't expected to take Sewell.
The Bengals will have a tough decision to make if LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Sewell are still on their board at No. 5.
Both are considered the top players at their respective positions. It's a good position for the Bengals to be in, but choosing between Sewell and Chase is much easier said than done.
The front office has plenty of time to make their final evaluations. The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET.
