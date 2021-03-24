One Analyst Hates Idea of Bengals Drafting Kyle Pitts With Fifth Pick

CINCINNATI — There has been plenty of talk about the Bengals potentially drafting Kyle Pitts with the No. 5 overall pick.

In fact, Cincinnati took the star tight end in mock draft 2.0, which we released last month.

The Bengals also drafted Pitts in Mel Kiper's latest mock, which caused ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky to go into a rant about protecting Joe Burrow.

"No, absolutely not. Give me Penei Sewell," Orlovsky said on NFL Live. "When I called Florida games last year I said he was the second-best player in college football outside of Trevor Lawrence. He is absolutely spectacular. Joe Burrow took the third-most sacks in the NFL last year and he only played 10 games. I know they took Jonah (Williams) and I know they signed Riley Reiff. This pick should be about the Cincinnati Bengals nine years from now. What is the best situation for your quarterback to play long term? Kyle Pitts is remarkable, but keeping him (Burrow) protected and clean is your number one priority. Not two, not three, not four—it's number one. And if you fail to do that this draft, everybody's fired."

Orlovsky's heart is in the right place, but the Bengals have to focus on the player they're taking at No. 5, not the position.

Obviously protecting Burrow has to be their top priority. That doesn't mean they should use all eight draft picks on the offensive line. It also doesn't mean they should take an offensive tackle that they don't love in the first round.

If the Bengals think Sewell is a generational talent, then they'll probably take him. There's a chance that other pass catchers, including Pitts, ends up higher on their board.

If they believe the Florida star is going to be the game changer that most believe he can be, then there's no reason why they shouldn't consider him at No. 5. The same goes for LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Sewell is a really good player, but the Bengals can find quality offensive line prospects on day two of the draft.

This is a debate that will continue until they make their selection on April 29.

