One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take LSU Star Receiver Ja'Marr Chase With Fifth Pick

CINCINNATI — Two blockbuster trades sent ripple effects across the NFL on Friday.

San Francisco sent three first rounders, including the 12th overall pick to the Dolphins in exchange for the third selection. Then, Miami traded up with Philadelphia, sending multiple picks to the Eagles for the sixth selection.

That means the 49ers are picking third, the Dolphins are sixth [one spot behind the Bengals] and the Eagles will pick 12th in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati was a big winner on Friday. With three quarterbacks expected to be taken with the first three picks, they're going to get a chance to pick LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase or Oregon tackle Penei Sewell at No. 5.

Some believe Kyle Pitts will be in the conversation as well, but Cincinnati appears to be focused on Chase and Sewell.

At least one team thinks the Bengals are going to reunite Joe Burrow with Chase. The duo became the best quarterback-receiver tandem in the country in 2019.

Part of the reason Philadelphia made the deal with Miami is because they think Chase will be off the board before the sixth pick according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

"The Eagles worked exclusively with the Dolphins, and Roseman had to keep the trade under wraps in the two-plus weeks in between to allow for the bang-bang nature of how it eventually would go down," Breer wrote in his weekly MMQB column. "And with a pretty good decent chance the Bengals will take LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase at five (we mentioned in our mock this week that that Joe Burrow has given Cincinnati’s brass a glowing recommendation), Philly felt comfortable with the difference in talent between six and 12—and also operated with the knowledge that it’d be hard to get a future first (this being Miami’s slotted No. 1 in 2022) in exchange for moving down closer to the draft, particularly if it looked like the top four picks would be QBs."

Instead of staying at six and hoping that Chase would be available, Eagles general manager How Roseman traded back and added future assets.

Breer reported last week that Burrow was "stumping" for Chase. The Dolphins moved back into the sixth spot to land a playmaker. That may have to be DeVonta Smith or Kyle Pitts, assuming the Eagles' instincts are right and Chase ends up in Cincinnati.

