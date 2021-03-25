Penn State Stars Post Great Numbers at Pro Day, Could be on Bengals' Radar

CINCINNATI — Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and edge rusher Jayson Oweh both had impressive showings in front of NFL scouts and coaches at their Pro Day on Thursday.

Parsons might've solidified his draft stock by running a 4.39 40-yard dash. His mix of size and speed is exactly what NFL teams are looking for at linebacker. Don't be shocked if he's taken in the top 10.

While Parsons likely won't be on Cincinnati's radar with the fifth pick, defensive end Jayson Oweh is a candidate for the Bengals in round two.

He tested extremely well and the explosiveness that he showed on film was backed up by his testing numbers.

Oweh might've just solidified his first round status, but if he falls to round two, the Bengals will likely give him a long, hard look with the 38th pick.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals

