Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow Pushing For Reunion With Ja'Marr Chase

CINCINNATI — There are plenty of people that want the Bengals to select Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Adding a dynamic playmaker like Chase could transform Cincinnati's offense.

The star wide receiver finished with 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019, helping LSU finish 15-0 en route to a national championship. He averaged 21.2 yards-per-reception at just 19-years-old

Burrow is hoping to reunite with Chase in Cincinnati according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

"Word on the street is that Joe Burrow is stumping for Cincy to bring his old Tiger teammate to Ohio," Breer wrote. "And the Riley Reiff signing gives the Bengals the flexibility to add a playmaker who’s an ideal stylistic fit for their quarterback."

Burrow was asked about a potential reunion in January. He was more than open to the idea.

"Yeah, I wouldn’t mind," Burrow said. "Ja'Marr's a really good player, it’s pretty easy to throw to him when he has five yards of separation every snap. He’s an exciting player and a great guy and a friend as well. He was fun to play with."

The Bengals pass on Oregon tackle Penei Sewell for Chase in Breer's latest mock draft. If Burrow believes Chase will be a difference maker, then maybe Cincinnati should listen to their star quarterback.

There will be plenty of quality offensive linemen available in the second and third round of the draft.

