Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Ja'Marr Chase and Penei Sewell

CINCINNATI — The debate about Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase continues. There are plenty of Bengals fans that think the Oregon tackle should be the fifth pick, while others believe reuniting Joe Burrow with his top wide receiver is the way to go.

Chase is ranked much higher on Daniel Jeremiah's big board. He has the 21-year-old ranked third overall. Meanwhile, Sewell is 12th in his latest rankings.

Jeremiah isn't alone in his thought process. Mel Kiper Jr.'s board is similar. The ESPN NFL Draft analyst has Chase fourth and Sewell eighth in his rankings.

This is one more sign that the Bengals should consider picking the star wide receiver with the fifth pick.

"We shouldn't forget how good Chase was in 2019, when he caught 84 passes and led the country with 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. And after opting out of the 2020 season, he still has a chance to be the top wide receiver picked in April," Kiper wrote. "He's stellar after the catch, breaking tackles and running away from defenders, and he can separate on routes. As I mentioned last summer, Chase consistently beat first-round pick A.J. Terrell in the national title game, catching nine passes for 221 yards and two TDs. He's a legitimate No. 1 wideout. Chase will work out for scouts on Wednesday."



Chase's workout at LSU's Pro Day on Wednesday could make the difference. Will he show the Bengals that he's deserving of the fifth selection? He'll have to run a sub 4.5 40-yard dash and measure at least 6-feet tall.

If he doesn't, then Cincinnati could focus their attention on Sewell. The Oregon product is clearly the best offensive lineman in the 2021 NFL Draft. He'll workout for scouts at his Pro Day on Friday.

"I wrote in September that Sewell could be a top-five pick even if he never played another snap at Oregon. And I still think that's going to happen. He announced just days after my preseason Big Board was released that he was opting out of the season and entering the 2021 draft," Kiper wrote. "He's the clear top offensive tackle in this class and dominated as Justin Herbert's blindside protector in 2019, winning the Outland Trophy as college football's best lineman. In a class with outstanding quarterback and wide receiver talent, Sewell won't be the sexiest pick, but he'll be an instant starter and upgrade for the team that picks him."

Interestingly enough, Kiper has Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (3rd) ahead of both Chase and Sewell. He also has Rashawn Slater (9th) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (10th) in his latest rankings.

Check out his entire big board here.

-----

-----

