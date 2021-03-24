Bengals Reportedly Showing Interest in Veteran O-Lineman Brett Jones

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Bengals Reportedly Showing Interest in Veteran Offensive Lineman Brett Jones

Cincinnati continues to look for help in the trenches
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals continue to search for offensive line help in free agency. Cincinnati is one of multiple teams that have expressed interest in veteran interior lineman Brett Jones according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Jones, 29, spent the past three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who are interested in re-signing him.  

For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!

Jones appeared in 15 games for the Vikings last season, making two starts. He was on the field for 137 offensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus, allowing one sack and two pressures. 

The Bengals are expected to meet with Nick Easton this week. He was in Houston on Tuesday visiting the Texans. 

Adding a versatile lineman like Jones or Easton would be smart, especially with center Trey Hopkins rehabbing from a torn ACL. While it would be a nice addition, signing one of them can't get in the way of adding a starting caliber right guard like Trai Turner or Larry Warford. 

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Bringing In Pro Bowl Edge Rusher For Visit

Bengals Sign Former First-Round Cornerback

Kyle Pitts Rising Up Draft Boards

One Writer Questions Bengals Free Agent Strategy

Bengals legend Chad Johnson defends DeVonta Smith

Here Are the Bengals' Top Needs Entering Week Two of Free Agency

Titans Sign Potential Bengals Free Agent Target

Bengals' Actions Show They're Planning Another Push in Free Agency

Four Players the Bengals Should Sign

Grading Riley Reiff's deal with the Bengals

Zembrodt: It's a 'New Dey' at Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals 'in contact' with Pro Bowl offensive lineman

Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans

Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend

Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals

Bengals offensive coordinator praises Kenny Golladay

An Open Letter to A.J. Green

EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Frank Pollack
News

Bengals Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack Works With Top O-Line Prospect

Oct 18, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and center Brett Jones (61) head onto the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Reportedly Showing Interest in Veteran O-Lineman Brett Jones

Jadeveon Clowney
News

Browns Bring in Jadeveon Clowney for Free Agent Visit

Oct 18, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) runs with the ball while Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) defends in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

T.Y. Hilton Re-Signing With Colts, Bengals' Receiver Options Dwindling in Free Agency

Aldon Smith
News

Cowboys Moving on From Edge Rusher Aldon Smith After One Season

Dec 31, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen (37) celebrates their win against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals' Defensive Makeover Continues With Allen Signing

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talk during a timeout in the second quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 13
News

Bengals Lower Than Expected in Latest Power Rankings

Kyle Pitts
News

One Analyst Hates Idea of Bengals Drafting Kyle Pitts With Fifth Pick