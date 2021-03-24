Bengals Reportedly Showing Interest in Veteran O-Lineman Brett Jones

Cincinnati continues to look for help in the trenches

CINCINNATI — The Bengals continue to search for offensive line help in free agency. Cincinnati is one of multiple teams that have expressed interest in veteran interior lineman Brett Jones according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Jones, 29, spent the past three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who are interested in re-signing him.

Jones appeared in 15 games for the Vikings last season, making two starts. He was on the field for 137 offensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus, allowing one sack and two pressures.

The Bengals are expected to meet with Nick Easton this week. He was in Houston on Tuesday visiting the Texans.

Adding a versatile lineman like Jones or Easton would be smart, especially with center Trey Hopkins rehabbing from a torn ACL. While it would be a nice addition, signing one of them can't get in the way of adding a starting caliber right guard like Trai Turner or Larry Warford.

