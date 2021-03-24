Bengals Reportedly Showing Interest in Veteran O-Lineman Brett Jones

Bengals Reportedly Showing Interest in Veteran Offensive Lineman Brett Jones
CINCINNATI — The Bengals continue to search for offensive line help in free agency. Cincinnati is one of multiple teams that have expressed interest in veteran interior lineman Brett Jones according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Jones, 29, spent the past three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who are interested in re-signing him.
For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!
Jones appeared in 15 games for the Vikings last season, making two starts. He was on the field for 137 offensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus, allowing one sack and two pressures.
The Bengals are expected to meet with Nick Easton this week. He was in Houston on Tuesday visiting the Texans.
Adding a versatile lineman like Jones or Easton would be smart, especially with center Trey Hopkins rehabbing from a torn ACL. While it would be a nice addition, signing one of them can't get in the way of adding a starting caliber right guard like Trai Turner or Larry Warford.
For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Bengals Bringing In Pro Bowl Edge Rusher For Visit
Bengals Sign Former First-Round Cornerback
Kyle Pitts Rising Up Draft Boards
One Writer Questions Bengals Free Agent Strategy
Bengals legend Chad Johnson defends DeVonta Smith
Here Are the Bengals' Top Needs Entering Week Two of Free Agency
Titans Sign Potential Bengals Free Agent Target
Bengals' Actions Show They're Planning Another Push in Free Agency
Four Players the Bengals Should Sign
Grading Riley Reiff's deal with the Bengals
Zembrodt: It's a 'New Dey' at Paul Brown Stadium
Bengals 'in contact' with Pro Bowl offensive lineman
Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans
Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend
Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals
Bengals offensive coordinator praises Kenny Golladay
EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona
Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush
Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger
Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal
Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange
National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021
Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals